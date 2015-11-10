* Wall Street stocks slip; Apple a drag

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Nov 10 World stock indexes dipped on Tuesday as persistent global growth concerns weighed on sentiment, while the dollar hit a seven-month high on growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates next month.

Oil prices rebounded after the International Energy Agency estimated investment in oil would slump more than 20 percent this year, a trend that would continue into 2016.

A bigger-than-expected fall in Chinese inflation following disappointing trade figures over the weekend underlined the problems in an economy that has driven world growth for a decade. But the data also added to expectations of more stimulus measures from Beijing to counter any slowdown.

In the United States, though, Friday's strong jobs report bolstered expectations the Fed will raise rates next month, which has fuelled worries about higher borrowing costs.

"People are a little nervous because the macro signals are so mixed," said Andy Sullivan, a portfolio manager with Swiss investment firm GL Financial Group, citing weak corporate revenues.

Also weighing on U.S. stocks, Apple shares fell 2.8 percent to $117.23 after Credit Suisse said the iPhone maker had lowered component orders by as much as 10 percent.

MSCI's all-country world index was down 0.3 percent, while European shares closed up 0.2 percent, supported by a weak euro.

The dollar rose 0.6 percent against the euro to $1.0679, the highest the dollar has risen against the euro since April 24. The euro zone currency has lost nearly 3 percent against the dollar so far in November.

"I think this is central bank policy divergence taking effect on dollar/euro," said Sireen Haraji, currency strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.

At the same time, the dollar's gains pressured gold, with spot gold down 0.3 percent at $1,088.15 an ounce.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices slipped, with benchmark yields hovering at their highest in over three months as investors sold bonds to make room for a $24 billion auction of 10-year notes.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 2/32 in price with a yield of 2.349 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Monday. The yield reached 2.377 percent on Monday, its highest intraday level since July 21, according to Reuters data.

"Today is about supply and concession building. We are in a bearish rate environment," said Aaron Kohli, interest rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

In the oil market, Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 1 percent at $47.64 a barrel, having fallen for four trading days in a row. U.S. crude rose 1.7 percent to $44.60. (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham, Anirban Nag Alistair Smout in London, Richard Leong in New York and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)