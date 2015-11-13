* U.S. stocks down after weak retail sales
* Commodity prices extend losses; U.S. bond yields fall
(Adds oil prices settlements, updates prices)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 13 Global stock indexes fell on
Friday amid a ream of disappointing corporate results and
forecasts, while oil prices registered their biggest weekly loss
in eight months on swelling storage of crude.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. October retail sales weighed on
U.S. stocks and dragged down U.S. Treasuries yields.
The MSCI all-country world index lost 1
percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 ended down 0.83
percent, weighed down by some weak corporate earnings,
European shares fell 2.7 percent for the week, their biggest
weekly loss since early September.
Along with the retail data, a disappointing forecast from
Cisco, citing slower order growth and weak spending
outside the United States, hurt sentiment on Wall Street.
"You had both earnings concerns and macroeconomic concerns,
and what I'd call technical vulnerability, all ganging up on the
market this week," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist
at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta, which has $50 billion in
assets under management.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 202 points, or
1.16 percent, to 17,246.07, the S&P 500 lost 23.1 points,
or 1.13 percent, to 2,022.87 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 71.52 points, or 1.43 percent, to 4,933.56.
Commerce Department data showed U.S. retail sales rose less
than expected in October amid a surprise decline in automobile
purchases.
The day's data reinforced the view of modest economic growth
and tame inflation, pushing U.S. bond yields down.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up
12/32 in price with a yield of 2.276 percent, down 4 basis
points from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield has fallen 4
basis points on the week, snapping three straight weekly
increases.
The dollar edged higher against major currencies as
investors focused on expectations the Federal Reserve may still
raise interest rates in December.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a
basket of world currencies, rose 0.3 percent. The index is down
about 0.2 percent this week as profit-taking sent it lower
earlier in the week.
The dollar has fallen this week as profit-taking on short
positions sent it lower.
Copper slid to a six-year low on persisting worries over a
supply glut and slowing economic growth in China, before
rebounding. The metal used in power and construction ended
little changed at $4,825 a tonne, down more than 3 percent this
week.
Brent settled down 45 cents to $43.61 a barrel,
while U.S. crude fell $1.01 to settle at $40.74. Both
benchmarks lost 8 percent on the week, their most since
mid-March.
(Additional reporting by Ailstair Smout and Pratima Desai in
London, Noel Randewich in San Francisco; and Dion Rabouin in New
York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)