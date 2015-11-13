* Paris attacks add to market jitters late
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 13 Global stock indexes fell amid
disappointing company results and forecasts, while oil prices
registered their biggest weekly loss in eight months on swelling
storage of crude.
U.S. stock index futures hit session lows after the close on
Friday after France was rocked by multiple, near simultaneous
attacks around Paris.
French media said at least 60 people were killed and
hostages were being held in a concert hall in the capital on
Friday evening.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 22 points in light
volume.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. October retail sales weighed on
U.S. stocks for much of the day, with Wall Street capping its
worst week since August, and dragged U.S. Treasuries yields to
their lowest levels in a week.
The MSCI all-country world index lost 1.1
percent on Friday and fell 3 percent for the week, its biggest
weekly decline since early September. The FTSEurofirst 300
ended down 0.83 percent, hit by weak earnings, and
posted a loss of 2.7 percent for the week.
Friday's Paris attacks could add to market jitters, analysts
said.
"The geopolitical aspect is always out there, and anything
that brings that back into the headlines will pull the buy
orders fairly quickly," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B.
Lancz & Associates Inc, a Toledo, Ohio-based investment advisor.
Along with the retail data, a disappointing forecast from
Cisco Systems, which cited slower order growth and weak
spending outside the United States, hurt sentiment on Wall
Street.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 202.83 points,
or 1.16 percent, to 17,245.24, the S&P 500 lost 22.93
points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,023.04 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 77.20 points, or 1.54 percent, to 4,927.88.
All three major indices had their worst week since August,
when fears about the health of China's economy and stock market
slammed global asset prices.
"You had both earnings concerns and macroeconomic concerns,
and what I'd call technical vulnerability, all ganging up on the
market this week," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist
at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta, which has $50 billion in
assets under management.
Cisco shares dropped 5.8 percent to $26.21, while an S&P
retail index dropped 3.7 percent. Department store
chain Nordstrom lowered its full-year forecast on
Thursday.
Commerce Department data showed U.S. retail sales rose less
than expected in October amid a surprise decline in automobile
purchases.
The day's data reinforced the view of modest economic growth
and tame inflation, pushing U.S. bond yields down.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up
13/32 in price with a yield of 2.273 percent, down 5 basis
points from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield has fallen 6
basis points on the week, snapping three straight weekly
increases.
The dollar rose as statements from Federal Reserve officials
supported the view that the U.S. central bank could raise
interest rates in December.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a
basket of other major currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 98.948.
The index is down about 0.2 percent this week as profit-taking
sent it lower earlier in the week.
Copper slid to a six-year low on persisting worries over a
supply glut and slowing economic growth in China, before
rebounding. The metal used in power and construction ended
little changed at $4,825 a tonne, down more than 3 percent this
week.
Brent settled down 45 cents to $43.61 a barrel,
while U.S. crude fell $1.01 to settle at $40.74. Both
benchmarks lost 8 percent on the week, their most since
mid-March.
