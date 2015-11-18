* Wall St adds to gains after Fed minutes
* Long-dated bonds turn flat, paring losses
* Stocks drop in Europe after strong rally a day earlier
* Oil pares gains, U.S. crude dips below $40
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. stocks strengthened and
long-dated Treasury prices cut losses on Wednesday after minutes
from the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting showed a
core of officials backed a possible rate hike in December.
The minutes of the Fed's Oct. 27-28 meeting showed "most"
participants felt conditions for a rate hike "could well be met
by the time of the next meeting."
Earlier, two Fed officials expressed confidence that they
will be able to pull off a relatively smooth interest-rate hike
when the time comes.
"I think the market is ready and comfortable for an
increasing Fed funds rates," said Alan Rechtschaffen, portfolio
manager at UBS Wealth Management Americas in New York.
"We just have to turn this aircraft carrier around, get out
of this zombie-like economy which is being fed on an elixir of
low interest rates and get to a process of normalization,"
Rechtschaffen said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 193.28 points,
or 1.11 percent, to 17,682.78, the S&P 500 gained 25.9
points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,076.34 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 71.75 points, or 1.44 percent, to 5,057.77.
Major European stock index fell as security issues remained
a focus for investors. A suicide bomber blew herself up in a
police raid that sources said had foiled a jihadi plan to hit
Paris's business district, days after attacks that killed 129
across the French capital.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen 2.6 percent on Tuesday, dipped 0.2 percent Wednesday, with
industrial gas company Air Liquide off sharply after
announcing an expensive-looking acquisition. The French CAC 40
index fell 0.6 percent.
An index of major global markets rose 0.5 percent.
The U.S. dollar edged up 0.02 percent against a
basket of currencies after hitting a seven-month high on
Tuesday, while the euro rose 0.06 percent against the
greenback. The dollar index has risen more than 6 percent in the
past month.
U.S. housing starts in October fell to a seven-month low as
single-family home construction in the South tumbled, but a
surge in building permits suggested the housing market remained
on solid ground.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
4/32 in price for a yield of 2.2746 percent. Prices for 30-year
Treasuries were up 2/32 with a yield of 3.0447
percent.
German Bund yields slipped 2.5 basis points to
0.507 percent.
"There is a bit of a safety bid for core bonds from the
nervous energy around events in Paris," said Matthew Cairns,
fixed income strategist at Rabobank.
Oil prices pared earlier gains, after U.S. crude stockpiles
neared record highs. U.S. crude futures fell below $40
during the session, to $39.91, and last traded up 0.3 percent at
$40.78 per barrel. Brent crude futures rose 1.5 percent
to $44.21 per barrel.
Zinc, lead and nickel fell, to around their lowest points in
five to seven years, as fears persisted over waning demand in
top metals user China.
Spot gold, hovering around 2010 lows, slipped 0.05
percent.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak in New York, Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru, Sudip
Kar-Gupta, Marius Zaharia and Dhara Ranasinghe in London;
editing by John Stonestreet and Nick Zieminski)