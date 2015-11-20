* S&P 500 hovering around best week in 2015
* Pan-European index rises on Draghi's comment
* Dollar resumes charge up for month
(Updates to mid-afternoon)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. stocks gained on Friday,
and the benchmark S&P index flirted with its best weekly
performance this year, as comments from Europe's central bank
that it was ready to act quickly to boost inflation lift
sentiment in equities markets and weakened the euro against the
dollar.
A broad index of European stocks nudged higher after the
head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, offered the
strongest hint yet that the ECB will unveil fresh stimulus
measures at its Dec. 3 meeting.
The S&P 500 index was nearing the 3.26 percent increase it
marked in the week ended Oct 9, its best weekly rise for 2015,
as U.S. stocks bounced back from last week's steep decline.
"Any siren call from a central bank, particularly a
systemically important one, about more largesse on the part of
that central bank's balance sheet to try to reflate economic
activity is sort of a cause and effect for why financial assets
then accompany in that rally," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
Investors in recent days have also increasingly come to
expect that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
next month, which would be the first rate increase in almost a
decade.
"It's setting in that even if the Fed does hike in December
and increase gradually, they're not going to get on a sustained
path of hikes," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income
strategy at Piper Jaffray in Chicago.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 84.85 points,
or 0.48 percent, to 17,817.6, the S&P 500 gained 7.85
points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,089.09, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 27.60 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,101.24.
Nike shares rose 4.5 percent, helping boost the S&P
index, after the sportswear maker unveiled a $12 billion share
buyback program.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index climbed 0.2
percent, near three-month highs, as it tallied its best weekly
performance in a month. Germany's DAX index gained 0.3
percent, leading the continent's other major national indexes,
helped by a 2.5 percent rise in Volkswagen after the
carmaker announced cuts to its investment plan.
An index of significant global markets rose
0.2 percent.
At a press conference in Frankfurt, Draghi addressed the
ECB's considerations at it upcoming meeting on Dec. 3: "If we
decide that the current trajectory of our policy is not
sufficient to achieve our objective, we will do what we must to
raise inflation as quickly as possible."
The comments put pressure on the euro, which fell
against the dollar after two days of gains. The euro was off 0.8
percent and slipped below $1.07.
"With the ECB easing policy, I would be very surprised if
the euro didn't fall through parity," Mark Burgess, chief
investment officer at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, told
the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on Friday.
The dollar rose 0.6 percent against a basket of
currencies, resuming its march upward over the past month.
Prices of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell
4/32 for a yield of 2.2588 percent.
Oil prices rose as short covering helped overcome the
stronger dollar, which pressures commodities denominated in the
greenback.
Brent crude rose 2.4 percent to $45.24 a barrel,
while U.S. crude rose 0.4 percent to $40.70 a barrel.
Zinc prices surged as much as 5.9 percent after top
Chinese smelters agreed to cut output next year by 500,000
tonnes, sparking worries about shortages.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Additional reporting by Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss, Tariro Mzezewa, Barani Krishnan in New York,
and Marc Jones, Libby George and Patrick Graham in London;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)