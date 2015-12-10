(Updates to close of U.S. trading, changes lead, updates
prices)
* Oil prices drop again, hover near 7-year lows
* Dollar rebounds ahead of Fed meeting
* Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields edge lower
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 10 U.S. stocks climbed but other
major world equity markets were little changed on Thursday ahead
of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
next week, and oil resumed its slide due to persistent worries
about weak demand and a supply glut.
Oil prices fell to near seven-year lows and overall markets
were more subdued as investors looked ahead to the Fed's Dec.
15-16 policy meeting.
U.S. crude fell as worries over a global glut persisted and
prices were seen as vulnerable to further weakness in the run-up
to year-end.
Brent crude was last down 1.5 percent at $39.52 a
barrel. U.S. crude settled down 1.1 percent at $36.76.
"People are focused on two things right now: they're looking
at commodity prices, they're looking at interest rates, and
they're tying to figure out how that is going to impact growth
heading into next year," said Bryan Novak, portfolio manager at
Astor Investment Management in Chicago.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last down 0.1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.47 percent to
17,574.75, the S&P 500 gained 0.23 percent, to 2,052.23
and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.44 percent to 5,045.17.
European shares steadied after touching a two-month low,
with retailers and technology firms under pressure as commodity
shares stabilized. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index
fell 0.2 percent to 1,428.08.
The dollar rose as markets refocused on the expected U.S.
rate increase, moving up from one-month lows against the euro
and yen. The dollar index, which tracks the
greenback versus a basket of six currencies, was last up 0.6
percent at 97.915.
"You are seeing people become more convinced that the Fed is
going to move on autopilot," said Karl Schamotta, director of FX
strategy and structured products at Cambridge Mercantile Group
in Toronto.
U.S. long-dated Treasury debt yields edged lower in thin
trading, weighed down by tumbling oil prices, which suggested
inflation would remain benign.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
4/32 in price to yield 2.238 percent. U.S. 30-year yields
were up 1/32 in price to yield 2.97 percent.
Spot gold prices fell $1.51 to $1,071.30 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Dion
Rabouin in New York and Clara Denina in London; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)