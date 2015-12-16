* Fed hikes rates for first time since 2006
* U.S. shares rally after Fed announcement
* Dollar strengthens after brief decline
* Oil resumes stumble after Tuesday climb
(Adds close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 16 Global equity markets on
Wednesday cheered the decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade,
while the slump in oil prices resumed after a brief respite in
the prior session.
The U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee raised the
range of its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a
percentage point to between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent,
ending a lengthy debate about whether the economy was strong
enough to withstand higher borrowing costs.
"This was a Santa Claus statement. They gave everybody what
they wanted: gave savers a little bit more interest, investors a
little bit more confidence in the economy, businesses a little
bit more expectation of inflation, and helped governments by
keeping the yield curve flat," said John Augustine, CIO of
Huntington Wealth & Investment Management in Columbus, Ohio.
Short-dated bond yields rose, as anticipated, due to the
effect Fed policy has on short-dated instruments, as investors
expect further rate increases in 2016.
After an initial rally, though, long-dated 10-year and
30-year benchmark Treasuries also sold off, boosting yields, in
part because of gains in equities. In addition, the Fed lowered
its outlook for inflation for 2016, which some economists saw as
a sign that its forecasted path of rate hikes might not quite
come to pass.
The Fed's move, while modest, signaled broader comfort at
the central bank in the health of the U.S. economy. The Fed's
stimulus measures have helped the S&P 500 more than triple from
lows reached in March 2009 during the Great Recession.
Even though the Fed's move points to a confidence in the
economy's prospects, Brent crude resumed its slide as
supply worries continue to outweigh any potential for improving
demand.
The commodity settled down 3.3 percent at $37.19 after
snapping a seven-day losing streak on Tuesday as U.S. government
data showed a huge build in crude inventories. U.S. crude
settled down 4.9 percent at $35.52.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 224.18 points,
or 1.28 percent, to 17,749.09, the S&P 500 gained 29.66
points, or 1.45 percent, to 2,073.07 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 75.78 points, or 1.52 percent, to 5,071.13.
Some had expected the Fed to reduce its target for the fed
funds rate by the end of 2016, but it remained unchanged at 1.4
percent, which was viewed as modestly hawkish. However, the Fed
lowered its expectations for 2017 and 2018.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 8/32 in
price to yield 2.2924 percent. Short-end yield rose sharply
after the Fed, with yields on two-year Treasuries
hitting a session high of 1.021 percent, the highest since April
2010.
MSCI's all-country world index rose 1.4
percent, its biggest gain in two months, while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.3 percent ahead of
the Fed statement after a 2.9-percent rally in the prior
session.
Nikkei futures were showing their biggest gain since
Oct. 15, indicating a sharply higher open in Tokyo.
An index of emerging market equities closed up 1.4
percent and the most widely traded emerging-markets ETFs listed
in the U.S. rallied.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of other major currencies, was up 0.16 percent
at 98.373. The euro lost 0.19 percent at $1.0906.
The Fed also surprised investors by saying it will use all
of its Treasury assets - more than $2 trillion - for its the
so-called reverse repo facility, one of the two primary tools
the Fed is going to use to siphon cash from the financial
system. That was greater than anticipated and signals the Fed's
determination to boost short-term rates.
"With the expansion of the reverse repo program, they should
be able to achieve the rates they want. It gives them more
flexibility," said Julien Scholnick, Portfolio Manager, Western
Asset Management Co in Pasadena, California.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong and David Randall;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)