* Wall Street drops after Fed rate hike as energy sector
weighs
* Dollar gains as other central banks still in easing mode
* Pain continues for oil prices
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 17 U.S. stocks paced a decline in
global equity markets on Thursday a day after the Federal
Reserve's first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, as
continued pressure on oil weighed on the energy sector.
The long-anticipated though modest increase in the federal
funds rate also boosted the dollar to a fresh two-week high
against a basket of major currencies, while Wall Street was on
pace to snap a three-day winning streak.
Economic data pointed to continued healing in the labor
market, which could prompt more rate hikes from the Fed next
year. However, the manufacturing sector continues to struggle,
generating some nervousness among investors.
"Given the higher level of volatility and frankly a little
bit of disappointment in some of the economic data and corporate
profit data this morning, it could just be more of a knee jerk
reaction after we've had a very sharp rally," said Jeremy Zirin,
head of investment strategy at UBS Wealth Management Americas in
New York.
Brent and U.S. crude oil prices fell and remained near
multi-year lows on oversupply concerns and strength in the
dollar.
The oil woes helped push U.S. equities lower after rallying
on Wednesday, with the S&P energy index down 1.8 percent
as the worst performing of the 10 major S&P sectors.
"Certainly there is going to be some linkage but the reason
that oil has fallen isn't because of the strength of the dollar
it is largely because of the huge influx of supply and
production growth across the world, particularly in North
America," said Zirin.
Stocks in Europe gained, however, as investors there took
the Fed hike as a sign of confidence in the world's largest
economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 135.66 points,
or 0.76 percent, to 17,613.43, the S&P 500 lost 18.32
points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,054.75 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 32.97 points, or 0.65 percent, to 5,038.16.
MSCI's all-country world index lost 0.4
percent, even as the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index jumped 1.3 percent to close at 1,434.48.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of other major currencies, was up 1.3 percent
at 99.158, on pace for its biggest percentage gain since Oct 22.
The euro lost 0.8 percent at $1.0848, illustrating the
diverging paths of the Fed and European Central Bank.
Moves in short-term U.S. Treasuries were modest, After
touching 1.021 percent on Wednesday, a 5-1/2 year high, yields
on two-year notes were last at 0.9966 percent.
However, yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to
2.2534 percent, up 10/32 in price as investors
turned their attention to timing of the next hike.
Another sustained rise in the dollar could put more pressure
commodities, by making them more expensive when measured in
other currencies.
Copper lost 1.3 percent and is down nearly 28
percent for the year so far. Spot gold hit a two-week low
of $1,047.25 an ounce and was last at $1,050.60.
