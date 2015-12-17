* Wall Street snaps three-day winning streak
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 17 U.S. stocks led a decline in
most equity markets around the globe on Thursday, a day after
the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in nearly a
decade, as continued pressure on oil weighed on the energy
sector.
The long-expected but modest increase in the federal funds
rate also boosted the dollar to a fresh two-week high against a
basket of major currencies, while Wall Street snapped a
three-day rally.
Economic data pointed to continued healing in the labor
market, which could prompt more rate hikes from the Fed next
year. However, the manufacturing sector continues to struggle,
creating some nervousness among investors.
Brent and U.S. crude oil prices fell and remained near
multi-year lows after fresh supply builds at the delivery point
for U.S. crude futures added to worries about a global glut and
strength in the dollar. Brent settled down 0.9 percent at $37.06
while U.S. crude settled down 1.6 percent at $34.95 a barrel.
The oil woes helped push U.S. equities lower after rallying
on Wednesday, with the S&P energy index down 2.5 percent
as the worst performing of the 10 major S&P sectors.
"I think what we're going to see through the end of the year
is a refocus on oil and commodities," said Karen Hiatt, senior
portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors in San Francisco.
"The market is still continuing to want to migrate toward
more defensive, more visible earnings-type companies or
sectors."
Stocks in Europe gained, however, as investors overseas took
the Fed hike as a sign of confidence in the world's largest
economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 252.98 points,
or 1.43 percent, to 17,496.11, the S&P 500 lost 31.16
points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,041.91 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 68.58 points, or 1.35 percent, to 5,002.55.
MSCI's all-country world index lost 0.7
percent, even as the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index jumped 1.3 percent to close at 1,434.48.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of other major currencies, was up 1.3 percent
at 99.158, on pace for its biggest percentage gain since Oct.
22. The euro lost 0.8 percent at $1.0848, illustrating
the diverging paths of the Fed and European Central Bank.
Moves in short-term U.S. Treasuries were modest, after
touching 1.021 percent on Wednesday, a 5-1/2 year high, yields
on two-year notes were last at 0.9966 percent.
However, yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
fell to 2.2322 percent, up 16/32 in price as
investors turned their attention to timing of the next hike.
Another sustained rise in the dollar could put more pressure
on commodities, by making them more expensive when measured in
other currencies.
Copper lost 1.4 percent and is down nearly 28
percent for the year so far. Spot gold hit a two-week low
of $1,047.25 an ounce and was last at $1,051.15.
