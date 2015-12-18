* Shares fall as euphoria over Fed rate hike fades
* Bond prices rise on safe-haven demand, dovish Fed view
* U.S. crude hits lowest level since 2009
(Adds oil settlement prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 18 Global equity markets fell on
Friday, pulled lower by concerns about slumping crude oil prices
and whether they signal slower growth, while the dollar slipped
against the yen on views the Bank of Japan may not ease policy
as much as expected.
Equity investors were cautious in the wake of the euphoria
that followed the U.S. Federal Reserve's first interest rate
hike in almost a decade earlier in the week. But trading in
crude oil and the bond market was volatile.
The yen gained after the BoJ merely tweaked its monthly
asset-purchase program. The move put a pause in the dollar,
which rose in recent months on views that the Fed's likely
decision to raise rates and the BoJ's path of more potential
stimulus would drive investment into higher-yielding U.S.
assets.
"The BoJ's move shows a weak hand," said Jens Nordvig,
global head of FX strategy at Nomura in New York. "It suggests
the BoJ is out of ammunition, and will not be able to deliver
anything meaningful going forward," he said.
The dollar, which had hit a more than two-week high of
123.590 yen, fell 1.01 percent to 121.31.
The euro rose 0.27 percent against the dollar at $1.0854
. The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six other major currencies, fell 0.51
percent at 98.768.
Equities suffered from fatigue after markets rose in
anticipation of the Fed move, while the slumping price of oil
was driving investor sentiment on concerns over global growth
and a growing supply surplus.
"We had a couple of strong days as a result of the Fed,"
said Andrew Wilkinson, chief market strategist at Interactive
Brokers LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"The market is getting sucked into a fear trade," he said.
"It's really oil - is it a glut or a global slowdown? But I
don't think it's symbolizing a slowdown in the global economy."
MSCI's all-country world stock index fell
1.0 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
leading European shares closed down 1.05 percent at 1,419.35.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
286.08 points, or 1.64 percent, to 17,209.76. The S&P 500
slid 25.08 points, or 1.23 percent, to 2,016.81 and the
Nasdaq Composite lost 55.63 points, or 1.11 percent, to
4,946.92.
Oil reversed early gains to fall 1 percent after the U.S.
oil rig count rose for the first time in five weeks. Seventeen
additional rigs in the week ended Friday came despite continued
weak crude prices and suggests no end in sight to supply glut.
Crude oil retreated following a rebound of almost 1 percent
after the U.S. benchmark traded well below $35 a barrel.
Global benchmark Brent crude fell 18 cents to settle
at $36.88 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures settled down
22 cents at $34.73 a barrel, the second day in almost seven
years it closed below $35.
Prices on U.S. Treasuries rose in choppy trading on rising
investor skepticism over the Fed's ability to raise interest
rates as much as it would like next year.
The decline in crude and tumbling stock markets encouraged
investors to seek the relative safety of U.S. government debt.
The slide in oil prices suggests inflation will remain benign.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
10/32 in price to yield 2.2005 percent.
