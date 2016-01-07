* Tension over currency war as yuan slips further
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 7 Shares on major exchanges fell
for a sixth straight day on Thursday and crude oil prices
touched multi-year lows as investors fretted over the state of
China's economy and its ability to stabilize its stock market.
In a move that deepened concerns over China's economic
health, the People's Bank of China set the yuan midpoint rate
lower for an eighth consecutive day. The 0.5 percent decline was
the biggest between daily fixings since August.
China suspended a circuit breaker implemented at the start
of 2016 that stopped trading for the day when the benchmark
index fell 7 percent, a halt already triggered twice this week.
Analysts and investors said the mechanism, put in place to avoid
market volatility, may have backfired.
"People see the weakness in China and in the overall equity
market and think there's going to be an impact on corporations
here in the United States," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York.
Rounding out its worst four-day start to a year in more than
a century, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 392.41
points, or 2.32 percent, to 16,514.1.
The S&P 500 lost 47.17 points, or 2.37 percent, to
1,943.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 146.34 points,
or 3.03 percent, to 4,689.43.
A gauge of major stock markets globally fell
2.2 percent and Nikkei futures were down 2.6 percent.
CURRENCY WAR BREWING
Investors fear China's economy is even weaker than had been
imagined, with Beijing, in a bid to help exporters, allowing the
yuan's depreciation to accelerate. The move risks triggering a
cycle of competitive devaluation, said Mexican Finance Minister
Luis Videgaray.
The U.S. dollar tumbled 0.9 percent against a basket of
currencies, losing 1.4 percent to $1.0929 versus the euro
and 0.7 percent to the yen at 117.63.
Brent crude cut a loss of more than 6 percent to trade down
1.6 percent, while U.S. crude, down as much as 5.5
percent earlier, was down 2.3 percent.
The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield touched its
lowest since late October. U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 8/32 in price to yield 2.1491 percent, from 2.177 percent
late on Wednesday.
Gold touched $1,110 an ounce for the first time in nine
weeks as the dollar fell and investors rushed into perceived
havens. Spot gold rose 1.35 percent to $1,109.10 an
ounce. Its 4.6 percent gain up to Thursday was the best four-day
run for gold in a year.
Copper prices touched a low not seen since May 2009.
