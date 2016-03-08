* S&P 500 lower in afternoon trading
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 8 World stock markets declined
on Tuesday after weak data from China reignited worries about a
global economic slowdown and oil prices pulled back from recent
strong gains.
China's February trade performance was worse than economists
expected, with exports tumbling the most in over six years, days
after leaders sought to reassure investors the outlook for
world's second-largest economy remains solid.
"The data this morning has dampened sentiment more so than
anything else at this point in terms of confirming some of the
concerns regarding growth in China," said Ryan Larson, head of
U.S. equity trading at RBC Global Asset Management in Chicago.
Weighing on oil prices, Kuwait said it would agree to an
output freeze only if all major producers took part.
Brent crude futures settled at $39.65 a barrel, down
$1.19, or 2.9 percent, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
futures dropped $1.40, or 3.7 percent, to settle at
$36.50.
The declines came a day after Brent and U.S. crude settled
at their highest levels since December.
In the stock market, energy and materials shares led the way
lower. The S&P energy index fell 3.9
percent, while shares of Exxon Mobil were off 2 percent
at $82.76.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 86.32
points, or 0.51 percent, to 16,987.63, the S&P 500 lost
19.42 points, or 0.97 percent, to 1,982.34 and the Nasdaq
Composite fell 45.72 points, or 0.97 percent, to
4,662.54.
U.S. stocks had sold off sharply at the start of the year
amid worries about weakness in China and its impact on the
global economy, but major indexes have retraced much of those
losses in recent weeks.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was
down 0.6 percent, while in Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst
300 index ended down 0.9 percent.
The weak Chinese trade data stoked safe-haven demand for the
yen and the Swiss franc as investors shed holdings of stocks and
other risky investments on renewed concerns about global growth.
The dollar was down 0.6 percent at 112.68 yen, while
the Swiss franc was up 0.2 percent against the greenback at
0.9928 franc.
U.S. Treasury yields fell in line with Japanese yields after
the weak Chinese data, which increased demand for safe-haven
U.S. government debt.
The benchmark 10-year note was last up 26/32 in
price to yield 1.811 percent, down from 1.904 percent late on
Monday.
Investors awaited Thursday's European Central Bank
announcement. The bank is expected to announce more monetary
stimulus measures to boost ultra-low inflation and sluggish
growth in the euro zone.
A small 10 basis point cut to push its deposit rate deeper
into negative territory is a foregone conclusion, while some
type of adjustment of the bank's 1.5 trillion euro asset
purchase program is also near certain.
