* Brent crude prices climb back above $40
* World stock markets edge up, following oil
* Focus shifting to Thursday's ECB meeting
(Adds close of European bond, stock markets; oil settlement)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 9 Oil prices resumed a
month-long rally on Wednesday, helping to lift world stock
markets, while bond prices weakened ahead of this week's
European Central Bank meeting.
Brent moved back above $40 a barrel on speculation the
world's largest exporters would agree this month to freeze
production and help reduce the largest global build in crude oil
in years.
Brent rose $1.42 to settle at $41.07 a barrel, while
U.S. crude rose $1.79 to settle at $38.29.
U.S. stocks were moderately higher, with gains in the S&P
500 led by a 1.7 percent jump in the S&P energy index.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.2 points, or
0.15 percent, to 16,990.3. The S&P 500 gained 7.98
points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,987.24 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 19.90 points, or 0.43 percent, to 4,668.73.
MSCI's all-country world stock index gained
0.21 percent, while in Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300
index closed 0.45 percent higher.
The biggest weekly draw in U.S. gasoline in almost two years
persuaded traders that energy demand was improving despite crude
stockpiles at record highs.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said stockpiles
rose 3.9 million barrels to nearly 522 million
barrels, as predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.
But gasoline inventories fell 4.5 million
barrels, much more than the polled number of 1.4 million
barrels.
"Gasoline is the star of the show today," said Matt Smith,
director of commodity research at New York-based energy data
provider ClipperData. "Ongoing strength in demand has yielded a
large draw to gasoline inventories despite a rebound in refinery
runs."
Traders expect the ECB on Thursday to cut its deposit rate
by at least 10 basis points and expand its asset-buying program.
In the bond market, prices of safe-haven government bonds in
the United States and Europe dipped
ahead of the ECB meeting.
The benchmark 10-year note was last down 16/32 in price to
yield 1.8900 percent.
With so much priced in, however, some investors are primed
for a repeat of the sharp gains in the euro seen in December
when the ECB's measures fell short of market expectations.
The euro fell slightly against the dollar at $1.1000.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; and
by Dhara Ranasinghe, Anirban Nag and Amanda Cooper in London;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)