* China, euro zone factory data raise global growth concerns
* Dollar slips as traders dial back bets on Fed interest
rate rise
* Fed's Beige Book shows modest growth across most U.S.
regions
* Oil stumbles on bets OPEC refrains from holding production
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stock prices rose on
Wednesday in a late rebound with the oil market and an
encouraging economic report from the Federal Reserve, but equity
prices in other major world markets fell on worrisome Chinese
and European factory data.
The U.S. dollar slipped on fresh doubts about a Federal
Reserve interest rate rise in June and Japan's postponement of a
sales tax increase.
Oil prices had tumbled earlier on expectations major oil
producers would not reach a deal to freeze output at an OPEC
meeting on Thursday before buying emerged in late trading.
U.S. Treasury bond prices ended lower on the late bounce in
stock and commodity prices.
"The numbers are not bad; they're just not good either,"
Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in
Cleveland, said about recent economic data. "We're kind of
trapped in limbo that way with respect to a lot of the
fundamentals."
Earlier on Wednesday, a survey showed China's factory
activity shrank for a 15th straight month in May as new orders
fell, while a gauge on euro zone manufacturing activity declined
to a three-month low last month.
U.S. manufacturers fared better than their overseas
counterparts as they unexpectedly reported slightly faster
growth in May according to the Institute for Supply Management,
but data from Markit showed U.S. factory growth slipping to its
lowest since 2009.
A steep drop in construction spending in April, which was
the biggest in over five years, also raised doubts about a U.S.
rate hike.
Even counting those wobbly sectors, the Federal Reserve's
latest Beige Book released late Wednesday showed modest growth
across most economic regions.
Wall Street erased earlier losses following the Fed's
report.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.64 points,
or 0.04 percent, to 17,794.84, the S&P 500 was up 2.61
points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,099.57 and the Nasdaq Composite
was up 6.92 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,954.98.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1 percent at
1,350.34, led by the resources sector.
Toyko's Nikkei ended down 1.6 percent.
The MSCI world index, which tracks shares in
45 countries, shed 0.1 percent, retreating from a one-month high
struck earlier this week.
Brent crude settled down 17 cents or 0.34 percent at
$49.72 a barrel, while U.S. crude ended 9 cents or 0.18
percent lower at $49.01.
Prospects of weak global economic growth may keep the U.S.
central bank from raising interest rates at its policy meeting
in two weeks. Futures markets implied traders saw a 23-percent
chance of a rate hike at the Fed's upcoming meeting, down from
38 percent last week.
Bets on no action from the Fed later this month stoked
selling of the U.S. dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six currencies, fell 0.5 percent at 95.413.
The U.S. currency fell to a two-month low against the yen
after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delayed a planned sales
tax hike. The greenback was down over 1 percent at 109.51 yen.
The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose 1
basis point to 1.846 percent in late trading with the recovery
in U.S. stock prices.
Gold prices turned negative, erasing earlier gains. Spot
gold fell $3.58 or 0.29 percent, to $1,211.11 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Sujata
Rao, Atul Prakash and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Clive McKeef
and Nick Zieminski)