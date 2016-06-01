* China, euro zone factory data raise global growth concerns

* Dollar slips as traders dial back bets on Fed interest rate rise

* Fed's Beige Book shows modest growth across most U.S. regions

* Oil dips on bets OPEC refrains from holding production (Updates with U.S. stock closing levels)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stock prices rose slightly on Wednesday on a late rebound in oil prices and an encouraging economic report from the Federal Reserve, but equity prices in other major world markets fell on worrisome Chinese and European factory data.

The U.S. dollar slipped on fresh doubts about a Federal Reserve interest rate rise in June and Japan's postponement of a sales tax increase.

Oil prices tumbled earlier on expectations major oil producers would not reach a deal to freeze output at an OPEC meeting on Thursday in Vienna.

U.S. Treasury bond prices ended lower on the late bounce in stock and commodity prices.

"The numbers are not bad; they're just not good either," Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland, said about recent economic data. "We're kind of trapped in limbo that way with respect to a lot of the fundamentals."

Earlier on Wednesday, a survey showed China's factory activity in May shrank for a 15th straight month as new orders fell, while a gauge of euro zone manufacturing activity declined to a three-month low last month.

U.S. manufacturers fared better than their overseas counterparts as they unexpectedly reported slightly faster growth in May, according to the Institute for Supply Management, but data from Markit showed U.S. factory growth slipping to its lowest since 2009.

A steep drop in U.S. construction spending in April, the biggest in more than five years, also raised doubts about a U.S. rate increase.

Even counting those wobbly sectors, the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book, released late Wednesday, showed modest growth across most economic regions.

Following the Fed's report, U.S. stocks rebounded from earlier lows.

The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 2.47 points, or 0.01 percent, at 17,789.67, the S&P 500 finished 2.37 points, or 0.1 percent, higher at 2,099.33 and the Nasdaq Composite closed up 4.20 points, or 0.08 percent, at 4,952.25.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1 percent to 1,350.34, led by the resources sector.

Tokyo's Nikkei ended down 1.6 percent.

The MSCI world index, which tracks shares in 45 countries, shed 0.1 percent, retreating from a one-month high earlier this week.

Brent crude settled down 17 cents, or 0.34 percent, at $49.72 a barrel, while U.S. crude ended 9 cents, or 0.18 percent, lower at $49.01.

Prospects of weak global economic growth may keep the U.S. central bank from raising interest rates at its policy meeting in two weeks. Futures markets implied traders saw a 23 percent chance of a rate increase at the Fed's upcoming meeting, compared with 38 percent last week.

Bets that the Fed will take no action later this month stoked selling of the U.S. dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six currencies, fell 0.5 percent to 95.413.

The U.S. currency fell to a two-month low against the yen after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delayed a planned sales tax increase. The greenback was down more than 1 percent at 109.51 yen.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose one basis point to 1.846 percent in late trading.

Gold prices turned negative, erasing earlier gains. Spot gold fell $3.58, or 0.29 percent, to $1,211.11 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Sujata Rao, Atul Prakash and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Steve Orlofsky)