* MSCI world index down 0.63 percent, off recent highs

* Yields drop to 3-1/2 month lows on global growth concern

* Yen rises on safe-haven bids, dollar rebounds

* Oil hits 2016 highs before dipping on profit taking (Updates with U.S. afternoon trading)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, June 9 Bond prices and the yen rose on Thursday as investors sought the safety of low-risk assets, while crude oil prices and stocks retreated after recent gains.

An index of world equity markets snapped a five-day winning streak. Oil prices dipped as a firmer dollar sparked profit-taking after three sessions of gains.

The yen, which investors prefer in times of market uncertainty, reached a three-year peak against the euro and five-week high versus the U.S. dollar.

"It's generally a cautious mood today. You have stocks lower and yields lower," said Eric Viloria, currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against the euro, yen and four other currencies, rebounded from five-week lows set on Wednesday. It was up 0.4 percent at 93.963.

The greenback was supported by an unexpected drop in U.S. jobless claims and a stronger-than-expected rise in wholesale sales in April. The data soothed some concerns about the U.S. economy decelerating in the second quarter.

Oil, which earlier hit a 2016 high on supply worries, was pressured by the firmer dollar. A stronger dollar makes oil dearer for holders of other currencies.

"So far this looks like a modest technical correction following three days of gains, rather than a major reversal," said Tim Evans, energy futures specialist at Citi Futures in New York.

The MSCI world equity index of shares in 45 nations, pulled back from a six-week high hit on Wednesday and was down 0.63 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks fell after three days of gains, weighed down by financials and energy companies.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.82 points, or 0.12 percent, at 17,983.23, the S&P 500 lost 4.01 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,115.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.01 points, or 0.32 percent, at 4,958.64.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.94 percent at 1,340.20. Stocks were hurt by weaker commodities-related shares and comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that Europe is at risk of suffering lasting economic damage from weak productivity and low growth.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury yields dipped to three-and-a-half month lows as falling oil and stock prices boosted demand for safe haven debt.

The Treasury Department sold $12 billion worth of 30-year bonds at a yield of 2.475 percent, which was the lowest at an auction of this maturity since January 2015.

"The global investing community continues to find value in the U.S. since rates in other developed markets are negative or near-zero," Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co, wrote in a note.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes gained 1/32 in price to yield 1.671 percent, the lowest since Feb. 24.

Brent crude settled down 56 cents, or 1.07 percent at $51.95 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled down 67 cents, or 1.31 percent, at $50.56.

The firmer dollar sent three-month copper down 2 percent to near a four-month low of $4,485.50 a tonne.

Spot gold hit a three-week high and was up 0.6 percent to $1,269.35 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Barani Krishnan and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)