* Poll showed 10-point lead for Brexit "Leave" camp
* U.S. stocks lower along with European shares
* Sterling down broadly, oil drops
NEW YORK, June 13 Stock markets around the world
eased while the yen firmed on Monday amid concerns Britain may
be on the verge of leaving the European Union following a June
23 referendum on its membership, an outcome that could adversely
impact the global economy.
A vote to leave the 28-member bloc, dubbed "Brexit," could
tip Europe back into recession and has surged to the forefront
of investor concerns.
Uncertainty over the outcome of this week's Federal Open
Market Committee policy meeting added to market worries, though
the U.S. central bank is expected to leave interest rates
unchanged. A much weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report
for May drastically reduced the chances of the Fed hiking rates
either in June or July.
Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management in New York, said Brexit fears have kept the
market on edge. He cited the unknown impact on the British
economy, as well as the fact that an exit would "present the
first formal challenge to the current global economic order and
could spark a much wider and more dangerous fracture of the
European Union."
The euro dropped to its weakest against the yen, 119.01
, since February 2013. It was last at 119.88, down 0.4
percent.
Sterling, which was down broadly, also fell to a three-year
low of 149.50 yen. The pound last traded down 0.7
percent at 151.79 yen.
Wall Street was down, with Microsoft shares falling
2.5 percent to $50.17 after the company said it would buy
LinkedIn for $26.2 billion.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.85
points, or 0.42 percent, to 17,790.49, the S&P 500 had
lost 9.9 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,086.17 and the Nasdaq
Composite had dropped 31.32 points, or 0.64 percent, to
4,863.23.
European shares fell to their lowest level in more than
three months, hit by widespread unease in markets over the
possible British exit from the EU. The FTSEurofirst
300 closed down 1.9 percent.
U.S. Treasury yields fell to a four-month low as Brexit
fears sapped investor risk appetite.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.63 percent, after earlier hitting 1.61 percent,
the lowest since Feb. 11. Ten-year yields in Germany
remained near zero, close to record lows.
Oil prices were down in volatile trading. Brent
dipped 22 cents to $50.32, while U.S. crude futures
declined 19 cents to settle at $48.88.
