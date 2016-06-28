* European shares lead turnaround after post-Brexit vote
slump
* Sterling edges off 31-year lows
* Bank shares regain ground, lead Wall Street higher
* Gold, Treasuries pull back after rally
* Oil prices rise, investors refocused on potential supply
outages
(Updates prices, settled oil futures)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 28 Stocks rose worldwide for the
first time in three days and the British pound and the euro
climbed slightly on Tuesday as investors snapped up
Brexit-bashed assets.
Bargain-hunting prevailed, but there was still widespread
uncertainty over Britain's vote to leave the European Union as
the bloc's leaders, including soon-to-be-ex UK Prime Minister
David Cameron, held their first post-vote meeting in Brussels.
European shares were up 2.4 percent, clawing back
some of their 10 percent loss the wake of the UK's vote in favor
of Brexit on Friday.
Wall Street shares also bounced back, with banking shares
recovering some of what they had lost. The S&P financial index
rose as much as 1.726 percent intraday.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 167.03 points,
or 0.97 percent, to 17,307.27, the S&P 500 gained 23.21
points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,023.75 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 72.79 points, or 1.58 percent, to 4,667.23.
Britain's Lloyds and Barclays gained
through the day, jumping 7.43 percent and 3.38 percent
respectively. Italy's UniCredit rose but then pulled
back, last up up 1.52 percent at 1830 GMT, and Spain's Bankia
surged more than 9 percent before falling back
slightly to a 8.24 percent gain.
Sterling also got a reprieve, last up 0.7 percent against
the greenback at $1.332, regaining some ground after
hitting a 31-year low of $1.3122 on Monday. The euro was
last up 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.1048 after hitting
a 3-1/2 month low of $1.0909 on Friday.
Against the yen, sterling rose 2.20 percent to 136.93
.
"After a few days of a lot of volatility, it looks like we
have found some stability," said TD Securities' European Head of
Currency Strategy Ned Rumpeltin.
Even so, the lack of clarity over how A British exit from
the EU will proceed could fuel volatility in the weeks to come.
"I think this is a short-lived rally," said Paul Nolte,
portfolio manager as Kingsview Asset Management.
The major concern for investors - aside from the political
ramifications of a split - is whether already struggling banks
can survive if Brexit prompts central banks in Europe,
Switzerland, Scandinavia and Japan to cut interest rates even
more deeply into negative territory.
CHERRY-PICKING
Safe-haven assets gold and U.S. Treasuries stepped back
after two heady days. Spot gold fell 0.8 percent at
$1,314.21 an ounce at 1830 GMT on Tuesday.
Oil prices regained ground, rising 3 percent, while
investors refocused on potential supply outages and drawdowns in
crude. A looming strike at several Norwegian oil and gas fields
that threatened to cut output in western Europe's biggest
producer helped support crude futures.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 3.3 percent, or $1.52,
higher at $47.85, while Brent crude rose 3 percent, or
$1.42, at $48.58 per barrel.
The two benchmarks fell nearly 8 percent over the past two
sessions, with Brent hitting seven-week lows under $47 and U.S.
crude a one-month trough below $46.
U.S. Treasuries flattened as worries about growth countered
some of the stock market relief that had lowered yields. The
yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes was
at 1.463 percent.
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan ended up 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York and Marc Jones in London;
Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru, Sam
Forgione and Barani Krishnan in New York and Jan Harvey in
London; Editing by Dan Grebler and Chizu Nomiyama)