(Corrects 14th paragraph to say oil prices on track for weekly
gain, not second consecutive weekly gain)
* European shares lower after deadly Nice attack
* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit three-week highs
* S&P 500 hits intraday record high of 2,169.05
* Dow hits intraday record high of 18,557.43
* Dollar hits three-week high against yen
* Gold set for first weekly fall in seven
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 15 European shares edged lower on
Friday after at least 84 people died in an attack in France and
U.S. Treasury yields jumped as strong economic data renewed
prospects of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike, while U.S.
stocks eased from record highs.
Shares of European travel and leisure companies fell,
weighing on the region's stock markets, after the attack in the
city of Nice, which also injured scores of people.
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure index closed
down 1.2 percent.
The benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average stock
indexes edged up to fresh record intraday highs on
stronger-than-expected June retail sales data before slipping,
with financials weighing on broader U.S. stocks after
disappointing results from big banks.
The S&P hit 2,169.05, topping Thursday's record intraday
peak and marking its fifth straight record intraday high, and
the Dow hit 18,557.43, its fourth consecutive record peak.
The Commerce Department said U.S. retail sales increased 0.6
percent last month, marking the third straight month of gains.
Second-quarter results from Citigroup and Wells Fargo
, however, failed to match up to the expectation set by
JPMorgan's strong numbers on Thursday.
Data showing China's economy grew a slightly
stronger-than-expected 6.7 percent in the second quarter
bolstered MSCI's all-country world equity index to an
eight-month high of 412.63.
"Investors are primarily reacting to the bank earnings,"
said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset
Management in New York, on the dip in U.S. shares. "What we've
seen since the open really has been simply some profit-taking
going into the weekend after an extraordinary run-up."
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last down 1.07 points, or 0.26 percent, at 410.63.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 26.74
points, or 0.14 percent, at 18,479.67. The S&P 500 was
down 7.04 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,156.71. The Nasdaq
Composite was off 13.82 points, or 0.27 percent, at
5,020.24.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.15 percent at 1,335.71.
Yields on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries maturing between two
and 10 years hit three-week highs, with benchmark 10-year yields
reaching 1.599 percent, while 30-year yields
hit more than two-week highs after the U.S. data
added to expectations the Fed may raise rates again this year.
"Over the last week or so we've gotten
stronger-than-expected data across the board," said Dan
Mulholland, head of Treasury trading at Credit Agricole in New
York. "It's weighing on the market now that the
flight-to-quality trade fades."
Oil prices were steady, on track for a weekly
gain, after the data from top energy consumers the United States
and China boosted the oil demand outlook.
The safe-haven Japanese yen and gold fell. The dollar rose
to a three-week high of 106.30 yen and was set for its
biggest weekly gain against the Japanese currency in 17 years.
Gold was set for its first weekly loss since May. Spot gold
was last down 0.31 percent at $1,330.56
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London and Karen
Brettell in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)