* Safety trades unwound after Turkey coup bid crushed
* Turkish lira rebounds but local stocks plummets
* Oil prices fall over 1 pct on supply concerns
* SoftBank deal to buy ARM buoys U.S., European stocks
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. stock prices rose on
Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500
hovering near record highs amid upbeat company earnings, while
oil fell on worries about growing supply and traders brushing
off a failed coup in Turkey.
As Turkish authorities sought to retaliate for a bid by a
faction of the armed forces to seize power, traders pared
safe-haven holdings of yen, gold and low-risk government bonds.
"We're now on to the next shiny new object and that's
earnings season," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at
Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "As long as companies
beat earnings estimates, investors will feel comfortable buying
stocks."
Bank of America, the No. 2 U.S. bank by assets, and
fellow S&P 500 component Hasbro posted
better-than-expected profit for the second quarter, mirroring
the results of the few companies, including big banks, that
reported last week.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.68 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 18,537.23, the S&P 500 was 6.33
points, or 0.29 percent, higher at 2,168.07 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 31.00 points, or 0.62 percent, at
5,060.58.
Japan's SoftBank Group's $32 billion deal to buy
British chip designer ARM Holdings briefly lifted
European equities to a three-week high.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.2 percent higher
at 1,338.06.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 0.92 point or 0.2 percent, to 412.15.
Turkish stock prices, however, were down 7 percent.
Selling in oil futures was stoked by reduced worries about
widening political instability in the Middle East as the coup
bid in Turkey ended. Downward price pressure persisted on fresh
U.S. supply data.
Brent crude settled down 65 cents, or 1.37 percent,
at $46.96 a barrel. U.S. crude ended 71 cents, or 1.55
percent, lower at $45.24 per barrel.
The yen was down 1.3 percent against the dollar at
106.15 yen and 1.4 percent versus the euro at 117.53
yen as safe-haven trades tied to the coup attempt in Turkey were
largely reversed.
The dollar index was little changed at 96.541.
The Turkish lira recovered after posting its biggest
one-day drop against the greenback since October 2008 on Friday
when news of the coup attempt broke, according to Reuters data.
It was last up 1.75 percent at 2.9660 lira.
Spot gold prices fell $8.65 or 0.65 percent, to
$1,328.80 an ounce.
Although concerns about Turkey's stability have abated for
now, yields on 10-year U.S. and German government debt slipped
on expectations the European Central Bank may embark on more
stimulus to help the region's sluggish economy.
The 10-year Treasury yield was down 1 basis
point at 1.585 percent, and the 10-year Bund yield
down 3 basis points at -0.023 percent.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Nigel Stephenson, Patrick Graham and Sudip Kar-Gupta in London,
Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Meredith
Mazzilli)