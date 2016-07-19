* Wall Street drifts lower on mixed earnings reports
* U.S. housing starts up more than expected in June
* Brexit uncertainty prompts IMF to cut global growth
forecasts
* U.S. Treasury debt prices advance as risk tolerance slides
* Oil slips ahead of U.S. stockpile data
(Updates with U.S. afternoon trading)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, July 19 The recent rally in global
equity prices faltered on Tuesday as investors pondered some
disappointing earnings reports and signs that Britain's decision
to leave the EU could hurt other economies, while the U.S.
dollar climbed to a four-month high.
Prices for U.S. Treasury debt, considered a safe-haven
asset, rose as risk appetite soured following declines in
stocks. Oil prices slipped, pressured by the stronger U.S.
dollar.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, rose to its highest level since March 10
to 97.148. The U.S. dollar rose on a combination of economic
news from the U.S. and Europe, with the euro dipping to a
three-week low against the dollar of $1.0998.
Germany's ZEW economic sentiment indicator plunged to its
lowest level since late 2012 in its first reading since the
Brexit vote. U.S. data, however, underpinned a theme of strength
in the economy, with housing starts rising more than expected in
June.
Also weighing on sentiment was the International Monetary
Fund's cut to its global growth forecasts for the next two years
due to uncertainty over Britain's looming exit from the European
Union.
"Today's U.S. data was stronger and any time you get a
sentiment number out of Germany that is worse than expected,
that combination is going to give the dollar a little bit of a
push against the euro," said Scott Wren, senior global equity
strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.
Investors, however, also were anxiously watching corporate
results in the thick of the second-quarter earnings season and a
mixed bag of reports dented optimism.
Netflix shares slumped 14 percent after weak
earnings late on Monday. Goldman Sachs dropped 1.6
percent as its profit beat wasn't considered as impressive as
those of its peers.
"I think we are due for a period for digestion, perhaps a
sideways trending market, as we let earnings catch up to the
price appreciation from the past couple of weeks," said Terry
Sandven, chief equities strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.46 points, or
0.05 percent, to 18,541.51, the S&P 500 lost 5.21 points,
or 0.24 percent, to 2,161.68 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 21.40 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,034.38.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, was down 0.38 percent.
European shares touched a one-week low on Tuesday as weak
earnings updates from Ericsson and AkzoNobel
weighed on markets. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300
index closed down 0.44 pct to 1,332.21.
Oil prices slipped as the rallying dollar and a global fuel
glut offset forecasts for a ninth straight weekly drop in U.S.
crude stockpiles.
Brent crude settled down 30 cents, or 0.64 percent,
at $46.66 a barrel. U.S. crude ended 59 cents, or 1.30
percent, lower at $44.65.
In bond markets, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
were up 9/32 in price for a yield of 1.560 percent.
Gold cut some gains from earlier in the session hurt by the
stronger dollar but was bolstered by weaker equities. Spot gold
prices were up 0.25 percent to $1,331.71 an ounce.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional reporting by Dion
Rabouin in New York and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)