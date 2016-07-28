(Adds close of European markets, oil settlement prices)
Wall St rebounds after disappointing Ford Motor results
Dollar falls in biggest drop in almost 2 months
Oil down 2 pct, hits 3-month lows on reported Cushing build
build
NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. stocks mostly rose on
Thursday in anticipation of results from tech heavyweights
Alphabet and Amazon.com, while the yen eased after Reuters
reported the Bank of Japan was considering expanding monetary
stimulus to address signs of weak inflation.
Expectations of further stimulus in Japan have dominated
currency trading in recent weeks and overshadowed the U.S.
central bank's policy-setting statement on Wednesday, when the
Fed indicated it was in no rush to raise interest rates.
On Wall Street, stocks initially were dragged lower by Ford
Motor, which posted poor second-quarter profit, as the
U.S. market was range-bound for a second week.
Amazon.com rose 1.7 percent in anticipation of its
quarterly results after the bell, with Google parent-company
Alphabet also due to report. Google shares traded up
slightly.
"Tech has been pretty much the strongest sector over the
last month. Momentum players are focusing to buy on pullbacks,"
said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors in
San Antonio. "With Amazon, if it's a good beat we will be off to
the races because it's already pushing up to 52-week highs."
Equity markets earlier in Europe retreated after Royal Dutch
Shell reported a more than 70-percent fall in quarterly
profit that was well below analysts' estimates.
Investors are concerned by a slowdown in growth overseas,
which will crimp many American companies even as the U.S.
economy expands, as about 40 percent of their revenue is
generated abroad, said James Swanson, chief investment
strategist at MFS Investment Management in Boston.
"These global companies do not have much power to raise
prices, but we know labor costs around the world are rising.
That's the squeeze that I'm worried about," Swanson said.
Ford reported weaker-than-expected profit and declared
the U.S. auto industry's long recovery was at an end, sending
its stock and shares of other auto companies into a tailspin.
Ford's stock fell 9.65 percent to $12.51.
But Facebook opened at an all-time high of $128.31
after quarterly results handily beat analysts' estimates on
Wednesday. Shares were up 1.3 percent.
MSCI's all-country stock index rebounded, up
0.11 percent. The pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
in Europe closed down 1.0 percent to 1,338.28.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.01 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 18,459.16. The S&P 500 rose 3.76
points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,170.34 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 14.66 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,154.47.
In Japan, the Ministry of Finance has been lobbying hard for
the BOJ to ease policy further and has prepared a statement it
will publish in case the central bank eases.
The yen weakened to U.S. session lows of 105.50 on the
report. The yen had gained earlier on Thursday on expectations
that the BOJ could disappoint investors.
The dollar gained 0.04 percent to 104.44 yen. The
dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket
of six major rivals, fell 0.34 percent to 96.726. The euro
rose 0.15 percent to $1.1072.
U.S. bond prices rose, even after the Fed left interest
rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes gained 2/32 in
price to yield 1.5078 percent.
In Europe, investors bought more than 8 billion euros of new
debt from Italy, a day before Rome faces a health check of its
banks.
The extra yield investors demand to hold Italy's debt hit
its highest since February 2015 this week at 14 basis points.
German 10-year yields held close to Wednesday's closing
levels, showing little impact from the Fed's decision to keep
rates on hold.
Oil prices fell nearly 2 percent, hitting three-month lows,
after a fresh stock build at the delivery hub for U.S. futures
added to concerns that producers were pumping more than needed.
Brent crude oil settled down 77 cents at $42.70 a
barrel. U.S. light crude declined 78 cents to settle at
$41.14.
