* U.S. retail sales, inflation data come in soft
* Wall St edges lower after hitting record peaks
* Europe stock index falls as miners weigh
* Crude oil extends gains a day after major surge
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. stock indexes pulled back
on Friday from record peaks amid soft U.S. economic data that
also weighed on the dollar and Treasury yields and tempered
expectations of a near-term rise in U.S. interest rates.
A short-covering rally extended gains for oil prices, which
were on track for their biggest weekly advance in at least three
months.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 percent
after earlier setting a fresh seven-week high, with weakness in
mining shares offsetting a surge in A.P. Moller-Maersk
after its earnings.
MSCI's all-world stock index shed 0.1
percent, but lingered around year highs.
U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly flat in July as
Americans cut back on purchases of clothing and other goods,
while other data showed producer prices recorded their biggest
drop in nearly a year in July.
"The retail sales number was not robust, giving a little bit
more reason to question the direction of the economy again,"
said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in
Charlottesville, Virginia.
"By and large, the news today was just a little bit blah, so
there's no reason to commit a lot of money to the stock market
on a summer Friday."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 58.18 points,
or 0.31 percent, to 18,555.34, the S&P 500 lost 4.56
points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,181.23 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 5.81 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,222.59.
All three indexes closed at record highs on Thursday, the
first time they have done so simultaneously since 1999.
Energy shares were the best-performing sector,
rising 0.7 percent and mitigating broader declines as crude
prices gained.
The recent "strength in crude has both lifted equity prices
and also tended to assuage that fear that we are going into a
season of protracted anemic consumer and global demand," said
Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory
Group in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. "Crude oil is an
enormously important factor right now in the global market."
Oil prices rose after a short covering rally was triggered
by comments from Saudi Arabia's oil minister in the previous
session about possible action to help stabilize the market.
Benchmark Brent climbed 1.7 percent to $46.84 a
barrel, while U.S. crude rose 2.1 percent to $44.42 a
barrel.
In the United States, cooling consumer spending and tame
inflation suggest the Federal Reserve will probably not raise
interest rates any time soon, despite a robust labor market.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of
currencies.
"The U.S. retail sales data in particular is causing the
dollar to weaken," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency
strategy at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest level in
nearly two weeks after the economic data, with 10-year Treasury
notes last rising 19/32 in price, to yield 1.5068
percent.
"The relationship is pretty straightforward, with low
inflation and low growth comes lower interest rates," said Guy
LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott
LLC in Philadelphia.
