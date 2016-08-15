* Dow, S&P, Nasdaq notch all-time intraday highs
* China shares surge as weak data spurs stimulus hopes
* Weak Chinese, Japanese data suggests global monetary
easing to continue
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Wall Street stocks rose to
record highs on Monday, boosted by expectations for continued
monetary policy easing around the globe and a jolt in oil
prices, which jumped on speculation the world's top producers
may be open to a production cut.
The U.S. S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq stock indexes all hit
all-time intraday highs in early trading.
A strong U.S. monthly jobs report on Aug. 5 boosted optimism
about the U.S. economy, driving all three major indexes to close
at record levels last Thursday - the first time that has
happened since 1999.
The S&P 500 index has notched 13 record intraday
highs since July, including Monday's.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 86.32 points,
or 0.46 percent, to 18,662.79, the S&P 500 gained 9.53
points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,193.58 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 34.87 points, or 0.67 percent, to 5,267.76.
The jump in U.S. equities helped underpin markets in London
and Frankfurt, which added to gains and were up
0.5 percent and 0.3 percent respectively. The pan-European FTSE
300 was edged up 0.1 percent.
Chinese equity markets had strong gains as the blue-chip
CSI300 Index jumped 3 percent to a seven-month high
amid speculation more stimulus would be forthcoming from Beijing
after weaker-than-expected July data.
A subdued second-quarter economic reading in Japan left the
Nikkei down 0.3 percent and suggested that the Bank of
Japan could again be easing monetary policy in the near future.
The expected easing posture of central banks globally
suggested to investors that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be
slower to raise the nation's overnight interest rates, analysts
said.
"There's growing realization that the events in foreign
economies have far more impact on U.S. rates than previously
accepted," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global
Investors Inc in San Antonio, citing a research note. "People
are thinking overseas troubles are going to keep rates lower and
that's been keeping an underlying bid to the (stock) market."
MSCI's all-world equity index rose 0.35
percent.
The expectation for loose monetary policy and appetite for
stocks pushed U.S. Treasury prices down, with benchmark yields
rising from near two-week lows. Analysts said that hedging
linked to this week's corporate bond supply also spurred selling
in Treasuries.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 6/32 in
price to yield 1.54 percent.
Yields on British 10-year gilts touched record
lows on Monday, falling to 0.503 percent. They have fallen by
more than half since Britain's surprise vote to exit the
European Union, having been up at 1.39 percent just before the
Brexit vote.
Reduced expectations for the Federal Reserve also hurt the
U.S. dollar, which has fallen against a basket of currencies in
four of the last five trading sessions.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major world rivals, fell 0.2 percent to 95.521.
"As it stands now, market participants see a less than 50-50
chance of rates rising by December. The dollar will continue to
struggle until that chance rises meaningfully," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington.
Brent crude futures rose $1.10 to $48.07 a barrel,
while U.S. crude rose to $45.58.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)