* Dow, S&P, Nasdaq notch all-time intraday highs
* Weak China, Japan data suggests global monetary easing to
continue
* Federal Reserve seen holding rates, minutes awaited
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Wall Street stocks rose to
record highs on Monday, boosted by expectations for continued
monetary policy easing around the globe and a jump in oil prices
on speculation the world's top producers may be open to cutting
output.
The U.S. S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq stock indexes all hit
all-time intraday highs.
A strong monthly jobs report on Aug. 5 boosted optimism
about the U.S. economy, driving all three major indexes to close
at record levels last Thursday for the first time since 1999.
The S&P 500 index has notched 13 record intraday
highs since July, including Monday's.
"Our sense is that we're still in this Goldilocks period
where it's a sweet spot for equities and that will not change
probably until the next rate hike," said Mike Bailey, director
of research at FBB Capital Partners.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.42 points,
or 0.39 percent, to 18,648.89, the S&P 500 gained 7.77
points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,191.82 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 32.63 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,265.52.
The Federal Reserve releases on Wednesday minutes of its
July policy meeting that could provide clues on the U.S. central
bank's plans to raise rates and its view on the health of the
economy.
The expected easing posture of central banks globally
suggested to investors that the Fed may be slower to raise the
nation's short-term interest rates and that could be reflected
in the minutes, analysts said.
"There's growing realization that the events in foreign
economies have far more impact on U.S. rates than previously
accepted," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global
Investors Inc in San Antonio, citing a research note. "People
are thinking overseas troubles are going to keep rates lower and
that's been keeping an underlying bid to the (stock) market."
The jump in U.S. equities helped underpin markets in London
and Frankfurt, which added to gains and were up
0.36 percent and 0.24 percent respectively. The pan-European
FTSE 300 edged up 0.02 percent.
Chinese equity markets had strong gains as the blue-chip
CSI300 Index jumped 3 percent to a seven-month high
amid speculation more stimulus would be forthcoming from Beijing
after weaker-than-expected July data.
A subdued second-quarter economic reading in Japan left the
Nikkei down 0.3 percent and suggested the Bank of Japan
could again ease monetary policy soon.
MSCI's all-world equity index rose 0.27
percent.
The expectation for continued loose monetary policy and
appetite for stocks pushed U.S. Treasury prices down, with
benchmark yields rising from near two-week lows. Analysts said
that hedging linked to this week's corporate bond supply also
spurred selling in Treasuries.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 10/32
in price to yield 1.55 percent.
Yields on British 10-year gilts touched record
lows on Monday, falling to 0.503 percent. They have more than
halved since Britain's surprise vote in June to exit the
European Union, having been up at 1.39 percent just before it.
Reduced expectations for Fed policy moves also hurt the U.S.
dollar, which has fallen against a basket of currencies in four
of the last five trading sessions.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major world rivals, fell 0.12 percent to 95.604.
"As it stands now, market participants see a less than
fifty-fifty chance of rates rising by December. The dollar will
continue to struggle until that chance rises meaningfully," said
Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington.
Brent crude futures rose $1.25 to $48.22 a barrel,
while U.S. crude rose to $45.70.
