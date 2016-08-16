* Stocks slip globally
* Fed's Dudley says U.S. rate hike possible in September
* Dollar falls vs yen, euro, Swiss franc
* U.S. inflation flat for July
* Oil prices fall after hitting highest in over five weeks
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Wall Street stocks followed
European and Asian bourses lower on Tuesday, retreating from
record highs touched on Monday, after weak U.S. data and
comments by an influential Federal Reserve policymaker that the
U.S. central bank could raise interest rates as early as next
month.
New York Fed President William Dudley's statement seemed at
odds with data released on the U.S. economy Tuesday that showed
consumer prices were unchanged in July as the cost of gasoline
fell for the first time in five months and underlying inflation
slowed.
The New York Fed also released a survey Tuesday showing
business confidence fell and activity in the region's service
sector declined significantly last month.
Generally that would diminish the prospect of rate increases
this year but market participants seemed to believe the man more
than the numbers. Fed funds futures prices showed traders raised
bets on a rate hike before year-end to 51 percent, up from 42
percent on Monday, according to CME Group's Fed Watch.
Dudley, a permanent voter on rates and a close ally of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen, gave the market-moving interview nine days
before an annual meeting of top central bankers in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, a venue the Fed often uses to telegraph policy plans.
That weighed on stocks, which respond negatively to monetary
policy tightening, particularly as U.S. data appeared
unsupportive of a rate rise.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.45 points,
or 0.23 percent, to 18,592.6, the S&P 500 lost 7.43
points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,182.72 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 24.41 points, or 0.46 percent, to 5,237.61.
European shares retreated from seven-week highs,
weighed down by industrial stocks, with markets in London
, Paris and Frankfurt all about 0.5
percent lower.
Chinese stocks pulled back from seven-month highs following
a sharp fall in bank shares , and Japan's
Nikkei fell 1.62 percent to its lowest in just over a
week as the yen firmed.
A measure of stocks around the globe fell
0.2 percent.
Dudley's comments also moved U.S. Treasuries, with yields on
two-year notes touching a near three-week high of
0.7580 percent, as expectations for a rate hike prompted
investors to sell shorter-dated Treasuries.
"The market sell-off is largely due to Dudley. His whole
tone was a bit hawkish which was surprising," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The dollar hit its lowest against the yen, the euro and the
Swiss franc since June 24, the day after Britain voted to exit
the European Union.
The euro rose more than 1 percent against the dollar,
while the dollar fell more than 1.5 percent against the yen
and more than 1 percent against the Swiss franc.
Analysts attributed the dollar's weakness to comments from
San Francisco Fed President John Williams Monday afternoon.
But the dollar recouped some of its losses after Dudley's
comments. The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major rivals, was last down 0.83 percent at 94.836.
"Many still believe the Fed has a chance to hike later in
the year," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at
TJM Brokerage in Chicago. "Dudley said that later in the day,
and that's what gave us a little bit of a reversal."
Oil prices reached their highest in more than five weeks in
European trading as the market rode optimism over potential
producer action to curb output, but those gains were largely
erased after the weak U.S. data.
Brent crude futures hit their highest point since
July 7, but were last up 1.2 percent to $48.93 per barrel. U.S.
West Texas Intermediate crude reached its highest since
July 15, before easing to $46.39.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Sam
Forgione and Richard Leong in New York and Dhara Ranasinghe in
London)