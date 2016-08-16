* Stocks slip globally; Wall Street off record highs
* Fed's Dudley says U.S. rate hike possible in September
* Dollar falls vs yen, euro, Swiss franc
* U.S. inflation flat for July
* Oil prices fall after hitting highest in over five weeks
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Wall Street stocks fell the
most in two weeks on Tuesday, following European and Asian
bourses lower after weak U.S. data and comments by an
influential Federal Reserve policymaker that the Fed could raise
interest rates as early as next month.
New York Fed President William Dudley's statement seemed at
odds with data released on Tuesday that showed consumer prices
were unchanged in July as the cost of gasoline fell for the
first time in five months and underlying inflation slowed.
The New York Fed also released a survey showing business
confidence fell and activity in the region's service sector
declined significantly last month.
Generally that would diminish the prospect of rate increases
this year, but market participants seemed to believe the man
more than the numbers. Fed funds futures prices showed traders
raised bets on a rate hike before year-end to just over 50
percent, up from 42 percent on Monday, according to CME Group's
Fed Watch.
"I wouldn't be surprised if there was a rate hike in
September because the economy in general is doing better than
what most people had feared," said Todd Morgan, chairman at Bel
Air Investment Advisors in Los Angeles.
Dudley, a permanent voter on rates and a close ally of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen, gave the market-moving interview nine days
before an annual meeting of top central bankers in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, a venue the Fed often uses to telegraph policy plans.
That weighed on stocks, which respond negatively to monetary
policy tightening, particularly as U.S. data appeared
unsupportive of a rate rise.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 78.31 points,
or 0.42 percent, to 18,557.74, the S&P 500 lost 9.76
points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,180.39 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 26.54 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,235.48.
European shares retreated from seven-week highs,
weighed down by industrial stocks, with markets in London
, Paris and Frankfurt all closing lower.
Chinese stocks pulled back from seven-month highs following
a sharp fall in bank shares , and Japan's
Nikkei fell 1.62 percent to its lowest in just over a
week as the yen firmed.
A measure of stocks around the globe slipped
0.3 percent.
Dudley's comments also moved U.S. Treasuries, with yields on
two-year notes touching a near three-week high of
0.7580 percent, as expectations for a rate hike prompted
investors to sell shorter-dated Treasuries.
"The market sell-off is largely due to Dudley. His whole
tone was a bit hawkish, which was surprising," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The dollar hit its lowest against the yen, the euro and the
Swiss franc since June 24, the day after Britain voted to exit
the European Union.
The euro rose more than 1 percent against the dollar,
while the dollar fell more than 1.5 percent against the yen
and more than 1 percent against the Swiss franc.
Analysts attributed the dollar's weakness to comments from
San Francisco Fed President John Williams Monday afternoon.
But the dollar recouped some of its losses after Dudley's
comments. The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major rivals, was last down 0.88 percent at 94.791.
"Many still believe the Fed has a chance to hike later in
the year," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at
TJM Brokerage in Chicago. "Dudley said that later in the day,
and that's what gave us a little bit of a reversal."
Oil prices reached their highest in more than five weeks in
European trading as the market rode optimism over potential
producer action to curb output.
Brent crude futures hit their highest point since
July 7 and were last up 1.4 percent at $49.03 per barrel. U.S.
West Texas Intermediate crude reached its highest since
July 15, before easing to $46.45, up 1.6 percent.
