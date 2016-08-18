* World stock markets rise, following Asian shares
* Wall Street modestly higher thanks to energy shares,
Wal-Mart
* Dollar falls near 8-week low on divided Fed
* Oil rises to 6-week high
(Updates to U.S. trading, adds quotes, changes dateline;
previous LONDON)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 18 World stock markets moved
higher as oil prices rose and the dollar sank to a near
eight-week low on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers were divided over
whether to raise interest rates soon.
A lower-than-expected reading on new U.S. jobless claims and
comments on the "hollowing out" of the labor market from New
York Fed President William Dudley gave U.S. stocks a modest
boost in early trading.
While Dudley did not elaborate on his comments earlier in
the week that the Fed could raise rates as early as next month,
he highlighted strong gains in hiring over the past few months
that he said were an "important development in the economy."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.47 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 18,594.41, the S&P 500 gained 3.46
points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,185.68 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.93 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,240.59
Wall Street was also underpinned by strong gains from
Wal-Mart, which rose as much as 3.1 percent to $75.19 - a more
than 14-month high - after the retailer posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit. The stock provided the
biggest boost to the Dow and the S&P 500.
Energy stocks provided the biggest sector boost as Brent
crude futures rose above $50 per barrel, touching a six-week
high.
Brent crude prices rose to their highest since July
4 as the world's biggest producers prepared to discuss a
possible freeze in production levels.
Brent traded at $50.42 a barrel, up 56 cents on the day.
U.S. light crude oil was up $1.02 at $47.81.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy
Forum, which groups producers and consumers, in Algeria on Sept.
26-28. However, analysts were doubtful on the prospects of an
agreement.
"We remain skeptical that renewed talks of a production
freeze by OPEC and other large producers will lead to a deal.
Prices are only marginally above where they were when the group
met in Doha in April and couldn't agree to a deal," ANZ analysts
said in a note.
Oil prices were also helped by the falling dollar,
which slipped to its lowest against a basket of major currencies
since June 24 as traders marked down the odds of an interest
rate increase by the Fed.
The minutes from July's Federal Open Market Committee,
released on Wednesday, showed members of the rate-setting group
were generally upbeat about the U.S. economic outlook but showed
a bias against raising interest rates soon.
"The market's take on the FOMC minutes is to read them in a
somewhat more dovish fashion on the view that the Fed seems too
divided to raise rates anytime soon," said Alan Ruskin, global
head of FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
Oil is priced in dollars, so oil becomes more valuable as
the dollar's value falls.
U.S. Treasury prices were little changed after Dudley's
comments and the jobless claims data.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were flat in
price for a yield of 1.562 percent.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which had fallen
in the last four sessions on a run of weak company earnings, was
up 0.5 percent.
MSCI's All World index climbed 0.2 percent
to head back toward a one-year high, pushed higher by a 0.5
percent rise in Asian shares, their biggest since Aug. 8.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend though, dropping 1.5
percent after data showed exports from the country falling at
their fastest pace since the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Sam
Forgione in New York and John Geddie and Christopher Johnson in
London; Editing by Dan Grebler)