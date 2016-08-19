* Stocks lower around the globe
* Comments from Fed heads push investors to rethink July
minutes
* Dollar rises on view that Fed rate hike more likely
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Aug 19 Stock on major markets fell
worldwide on Friday while the U.S. dollar strengthened as
investors began to price in a greater likelihood that the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
European share markets posted their biggest weekly loss in
two months, while oil snapped a winning streak as traders took
profits following one of the year's strongest rallies that
analysts called fundamentally unjustified.
Comments from Fed policymakers in recent days that suggest a
bias toward raising benchmark U.S. interest rates have pushed
investors to re-examine minutes from the U.S. central bank's
most recent meeting in July, analysts said.
"The focus this week has been on the Fed minutes, which on
balance to this reader seemed to suggest that there was a
greater likelihood of an interest rate increase before the end
of the year, and markets have not been counting on Fed action in
that horizon," said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist for
Northern Trust in Chicago.
"Even though the minutes came out on Wednesday afternoon, I
suspect that participants are still digesting their contents and
updating their expectations."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 52.28 points,
or 0.28 percent, to 18,545.42, the S&P 500 lost 5.75
points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,181.27 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 8.91 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,231.24.
New York Fed President William Dudley on Thursday lauded
recent strong gains in U.S. employment after saying Tuesday the
Fed could raise rates as soon as next month. San Francisco Fed
chief John Williams called on Thursday for the bank to return to
monetary tightening "sooner rather than later."
Investors are now looking to an annual meeting of central
bankers from around the world in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next
week, at which Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to speak, for
clues on the course of monetary policy.
"There is a bit of uncertainty over the Fed's decision and
Yellen's speech next week is motivating investors to take some
money off the table," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index is up 7 percent this
year. Its recent run to record highs has been partly supported
by expectations that the Fed will continue to keep rates low, as
well as some upbeat earnings and economic news.
European shares fell 0.8 percent on the day and
nearly 2 percent for the week, their biggest weekly loss since
mid-June. All major sectors in Europe were in the
red.
Trading volumes were thin amid a summer lull in the United
States and Europe. Thursday's session was the quietest across
Europe's stock exchanges in nearly three months, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
A gauge of stock markets around the world
fell 0.4 percent.
Brent crude fell 0.4 percent to $50.69 a barrel,
ending a six-day run of gains, while WTI light crude was
little changed at $48.27.
The dollar firmed against six major world rivals given
revived Fed rate-hike expectations. The dollar index rose
0.4 percent to 94.545, moving away from eight-week lows touched
on Thursday.
Fed funds futures prices show investors now see a greater
than 50 percent chance of a rate hike before year-end, according
to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
U.S. Treasury prices fell as traders locked in recent gains
ahead of next week's government debt supply and the Jackson Hole
meeting. U.S. 10-year Treasury notes fell 15/32 in
price to yield 1.588 percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin in New York; Additional reporting by
Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore and Vikram Subhedar in London;
Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)