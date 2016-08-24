(Adds settled oil prices, investor quote; updates U.S. stocks,
other markets)
* Earlier equity gloom lifts as Brexit fallout fears
dissipate
* Materials sector leads Canadian stocks lower
* U.S. yield curve flattest in a month
* Crude down after big stockpile build report
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Aug 24 European stocks scored
consecutive daily gains for the first time in three weeks on
Wednesday, drawing support from a weak euro, but U.S. and
Canadian stocks drifted down as lower metal and oil prices
weighed on the materials sector.
Emerging market stocks retreated nearly 1 percent,
led by political risk-driven losses in South Africa and Turkey,
while broader sentiment was dented by a revival of U.S. rate
rise expectations.
Markets are largely waiting for clues about the timing of
the next U.S. interest rate in a speech from Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen on Friday at a meeting of global central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Futures markets assign a roughly one-in-five chance it will
be in September, and 50-50 odds by the end of the year.
On a light day for data, investors' nerves may have been
soothed by signs that the anticipated economic seizure in
Britain - and beyond - from the shock vote in June to leave the
European Union had not materialised.
"Brexit? What Brexit?" asked Holger Schmieding, chief
economist at Berenberg Bank. "In the rest of the EU, the
repercussions of the Brexit vote have been rather mild."
The FTSEuroFirst index of the leading 300 European shares
closed up 0.3 percent, having earlier fallen as much as
0.4 percent, and Germany's DAX staged a similar rebound
to trade up 0.5 percent before paring some gains.
Britain's FTSE 100 ended 0.48 percent lower,
underperforming European peers, hurt by weakness in mining giant
Glencore.
Sterling rose to a three-week high as speculators further
cut bets against the currency after data indicated the economy
was holding up after the Brexit vote.
The euro, which had fallen to a fresh one-week low against
the U.S. dollar, was last down 0.35 percent to $1.1264.
>
Wall Street retreated, pulled lower by declines in the
materials and healthcare sectors as investors continued to
assess the possibility of an interest rate hike in the coming
months.
"The market over the past several weeks has been in a
holding pattern, really not doing much of anything and the
reason for that is everyone is waiting to hear what Yellen is
going to say," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
First Standard Financial in New York.
Caution is warranted ahead of Yellen's speech, said Matthew
Tuttle, chief investment officer of Tuttle Tactical Management
in Connecticut.
"The biggest risk right now is that she comes out and makes
it look like September is squarely on the table," Tuttle said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.62 points,
or 0.21 percent, to 18,507.68, the S&P 500 lost 7.45
points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,179.45 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 28.63 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,231.45.
Oil extended losses, with U.S. crude oil futures settling
$1.33, or 2.77 percent, lower at $46.77 per barrel, after an
unexpected large build up in U.S. crude stockpiles renewed
worries about oversupply.
Brent crude prices were 1.84 percent, or 92 cents,
lower at $49.04.
Slumping oil prices drove Canadian stocks lower. The Toronto
Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.88
percent.
U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly, dampening prices, after
data showing existing home sales fell in July after four
straight months of gains. The 10-year yield was last at 1.5577
percent.
The long-dated yield curve had flattened to the lowest in
one-and-a-half years on Tuesday. A flattening curve is often
seen as a harbinger of low growth, inflation and
rates.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
and Sujata Rao in London, Fergal Smith in Toronto, Barani
Krishnan and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and Lucia Mutikani in
Washington; Editing by John Stonestreet and Nick Zieminski)