By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Oct 20 The euro fell to a four-month
low against the U.S. dollar and the greenback rose to its
highest in seven months against a basket of major currencies on
Thursday after the European Central Bank President left the door
open to more monetary stimulus at its policy meeting.
The rise in the U.S. dollar knocked down oil prices which
are traded in dollars and pressured U.S. stock prices as many
leading companies are dependent on export sales.
The European Central Bank left its ultra-loose monetary
policy unchanged but president Mario Draghi kept a wide range of
options open for further stimulus in December, shooting down any
talk of tapering its 1.7 trillion euro asset-buying programme.
The U.S. dollar gained further after publication of a
stronger-than-expected U.S. existing home sales report.
"The move in the dollar hurt oil, which hurt energy, which
hurt stocks," said Stephen Guilfoyle, chief market economist at
Stuart Frankel & Co.
Crude oil prices fell by around 2.5 percent on Thursday,
giving back some of the week's gains which had taken crude
prices to their highest in 15 months in the wake of unexpected
inventory drawdowns.
U.S. stocks were also pushed lower by weak earnings reports
from index heavyweights such as Verizon which fell 2.3
percent. Telecom stocks were the worst-performing sector on the
day, down 2.3 percent.
The next biggest loser among U.S. stocks was the energy
index which was off 1.1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 58.45 points,
or 0.32 percent, to 18,144.17, the S&P 500 lost 9.36
points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,134.93 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 25.60 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,220.81.
A measure of world equity markets was last
down 0.3 percent after touching a fresh one-week high following
Draghi's comments.
However, European equities jumped following Draghi's remarks
with the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising more than
1.0 percent from its lows before closing up 0.12 percent.
DRAGHI DRAGS DOWN EURO
The euro fell as low as $1.0917 versus the U.S. dollar, its
lowest since June 24, helping the dollar index rise to
its highest since March 10.
"Draghi pushed back strongly against the idea that they
could discuss tapering or adjusting QE and that weighed on the
euro," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at Credit
Agricole in New York.
"The markets took (Draghi's comments) as a little bit
dovish."
The Mexican peso climbed to a six-week high in overnight
U.S. trading in the immediate aftermath of the U.S. presidential
debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary
Clinton, but fell back in morning trade. The peso was down 0.55
percent in morning North American trading to 18.607 per dollar
.
The peso is seen as the chief proxy for market pricing of
the Republican candidate's chances in view of his promises to
impose tough limits on immigration and rewrite trade deals.
"The early polls suggest Clinton was once again the winner
here and so the Mexican peso has been one of the most obvious
beneficiaries," said James Athey, fixed income investment
manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"The magnitude of the move however suggests that the market
has largely concluded that Trump won't win. That doesn't mean
that the result is a foregone conclusion. Markets, pollsters and
pundits all predicted the wrong result in the UK's referendum on
EU membership. That should act as a cursory lesson now."
