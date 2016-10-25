* U.S. stocks off on earnings outlook; UK shares higher
* U.S. dollar index slips from multi-month high
* Oil prices down on higher dollar, but metals rise
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stocks fell on
disappointing earnings reports on Tuesday, while the U.S. dollar
slipped from multi-month highs after Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney cast doubt on expectations for more monetary
stimulus.
Oil prices fell more than 1 percent, with U.S. crude
breaking below $50 per barrel for a second straight day, ahead
of weekly data that could show a build in inventories.
On Wall Street, nine of the eleven sectors in the benchmark
S&P 500 stock index were negative after poor earnings forecasts
from some of the largest companies.
Some big names, including General Motors Co,
Caterpillar Inc and 3M, all lost ground.
"We've had some mixed earnings today and the market right
now is digesting earnings and positioning itself ahead of the
Fed meeting next week," said Jeff Zipper, managing director for
investments at Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in Palm
Beach, Florida.
Another third of the S&P 500 are scheduled to report
earnings this week, including heavyweights Apple,
Alphabet, Amazon and Boeing.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.95 points,
or 0.23 percent, to 18,181.08, the S&P 500 lost 6.56
points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,144.77 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 26.15 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,283.68.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent against a basket of major
currencies after touching an eight-month high.
Growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
raise interest rates in December had earlier boosted the dollar
to its highest level in more than seven months against the euro
and about three months against the yen.
When BoE policymakers meet next week to consider whether to
cut interest rates, they will "undoubtedly" take sterling's
weakness into account, BoE Governor Mark Carney told lawmakers
on Tuesday.
"Carney's comments cast doubt on easing from Europe," said
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York.
Sterling slumped to its lowest level since the Oct. 7
"flash crash" but recovered some of its losses on Carney's
remarks. The pound was last down 0.45 percent.
In European stocks, mining companies rose 3.2
percent, lifted in part by mining company Anglo American
, up 4.55 percent after its production update. Anglo is
the top performing stock on Europe's STOXX 600 this
year.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index extended gains, closing up
0.45 percent.
Germany's Dax turned slightly lower, ending down
0.04 percent, after hitting its highest level of the year. The
closely-watched Ifo survey beat expectations, a day
after purchasing manager numbers had done the same.
Metal prices surged, with zinc up 2.1 percent at
$2,360.50, from an earlier three-week high of $2,376. It is up
nearly 60 percent from January lows on worries about shortages.
Other commodity prices slipped, though, as many are priced
in U.S. dollars. U.S. crude oil futures settled 56 cents
lower at $49.96 per barrel, down 1.11 percent.
(Additional reporting by Pratima Desai in London, Tanya Agrawal
in Bengaluru, Sam Forgione in New York; editing by Clive McKeef
and Nick Zieminski)