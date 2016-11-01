(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
* Wall St. dips; European stocks fall for 7th straight day
* Dollar tumbles to more near three-week low against euro
* Trump gaining on Clinton as campaign enters final week
* Treasuries steady as traders await Fed meeting
* Oil hits one-month low
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Nov 1 Global equity prices and the
dollar fell sharply on Tuesday as investors sought safe havens
amid mounting uncertainty about next week's U.S. presidential
election.
Treasuries were steady, erasing earlier weakness, as falling
stocks increased demand for bonds, while oil prices fell to
one-month lows.
MSCI's 47-country "All World" index was down
0.54 percent, dragged down by weakness on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 dipped to near a four-month low as
investors appeared to fret about the outcome of the U.S.
presidential election.
"I think that it's a combination of uncertainty over the
impact of the election and the uncertainty of what higher
interest rates mean for segments of the market," said Rick
Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"That combination has just made investors a little bit more
reluctant to hold stocks here," he said.
Democrat Hillary Clinton held a five-percentage-point lead
over Republican Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos
opinion poll released on Monday, down only slightly since the
FBI said last week it was reviewing new emails in its
investigation of Clinton ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
But a poll by ABC News showed Trump leading by one point and
the Los Angeles Times put the Republican candidate more than two
points ahead.
"The market was very certain that Hillary Clinton was going
to win the election, and to the extent that doubts creep into
that, it is not good for the stock market," said Stephen
Massocca, chief investment officer at Wedbush Equity Management
LLC in San Francisco.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 158.06 points,
or 0.87 percent, to 17,984.36, the S&P 500 lost 21.87
points, or 1.03 percent, to 2,104.28 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 57.57 points, or 1.11 percent, to 5,131.57.
European shares fell for the seventh straight session.
Standard Chartered shares fell more than 5 percent
after underwhelming results.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 1
percent at 1,324.54.
The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level in nearly three weeks
against the euro on U.S. political uncertainty, while the
Mexican peso hit a more than three-week low on
positioning for a potential victory for Trump.
A Clinton win is generally seen by analysts as likely to be
a positive for the dollar. But news on Friday that the Federal
Bureau of Investigation was probing newly found emails related
to Clinton's use of a private server continued to shake traders'
confidence in the outcome of the election.
"The market has built up some dollar longs and euro shorts
in recent weeks, and with Friday's news increasing the
uncertainty around the election outcome, we suspect market
participants are cutting back" on those positions, said Vassili
Serebriakov, FX strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.
In bond markets, Treasuries were steady, erasing earlier
weakness, ahead of the conclusion of the Fed's two-day policy
meeting on Wednesday.
Markets see only a small chance that the Fed will raise
rates on Wednesday, but traders will be scouring its statement
for clues on the timing of its next rate hike.
Ten-year notes were up 4/32 in price to yield
1.82 percent, down from 1.83 percent on Monday.
Oil fell 1 percent, hitting one-month lows, as U.S. gasoline
prices pared an early rally sparked by a pipeline blast and
crude was also pressured by renewed doubts about whether OPEC
will follow through with proposed output cuts.
Brent crude settled down 47 cents, or 0.97 percent,
at $48.14 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled down 19
cents, or 0.41 percent, at $46.67.
Gold rose the most in nearly six weeks to hit a one-month
high as the dollar retreated. Spot gold prices were up
1.04 percent to $1,290.51 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, Sam Forgione and
Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Lisa Shumaker)