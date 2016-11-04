* S&P on track to snap eight-day losing streak
* October jobs gains close to economist expectations
* European, Asian shares fall
* Oil set for biggest weekly loss since January
* Bond prices gain as oil price drop risks lower inflation
(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Nov 4 Global equity markets were
jittery on Friday, even as Wall Street clung to modest gains as
investors looked past worries about the outcome of the U.S.
presidential election to snap an eight-day losing streak.
Oil prices remained weak on skepticism about whether OPEC
members will adhere to planned production limits, boosting
concerns about low inflation and sending U.S. Treasury prices
higher.
A dismal outing for Asian and European share indexes weighed
on MSCI's 47-country "All World" index, which
was down 0.31 percent, but the index was supported by Wall
Street.
U.S. stocks found favor with investors after eight straight
days of losses, the longest losing streak since 2008, which sent
the S&P 500 index down 2.9 percent.
"Investors are buying anything that looks like a dip and
that is because the fundamentals continue to be pretty good even
though I think there is a lot of anxiety about next week's
election," said Kate Warne, investment strategist with Edward
Jones in St. Louis.
"With the pullback, I think investors are seeing some
bargains out there."
An upbeat jobs report helped soothe nerves. U.S. employers
maintained a strong pace of hiring in October and boosted wages,
which could effectively seal the case for a December interest
rate increase from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"This was a very good report. With the hourly wage number
beginning to accelerate, the Fed will have all the cover it
needs to raise rates in December," said Joel Naroff, chief
economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
Economists also said the upbeat employment report could
provide a boost to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton against
her Republican rival Donald Trump as the race to the White House
tightens and becomes increasingly bitter and divisive.
Investors have been unnerved by signs the race is
tightening; Clinton had until recently been thought to have a
clear lead.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 8.15 points, or
0.05 percent, to 17,922.52, the S&P 500 gained 1.76
points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,090.42 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.68 point, or 0.01 percent, to 5,059.09.
European shares slumped, weighed down by weaker drugmakers
after two U.S. lawmakers called on federal antitrust regulators
to open an investigation into possible price fixing.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.79 percent at 1,296.32.
Oil futures were on course for their biggest weekly
percentage declines since January of just under 10 percent as
signs of tensions resurfaced between Saudi Arabia and Iran that
could scupper a key supply cut pact.
Riyadh told a meeting of OPEC experts last week that it
could raise oil output steeply to bring prices down if Tehran
refuses to limit its supply, OPEC sources say.
Brent crude settled down 77 cents, or 1.66 percent,
at $45.58 a barrel, and U.S. crude settled down 59 cents,
or 1.32 percent, at $44.07.
The weakness in oil prices raised concerns about low
inflation and boosted U.S. Treasury prices. Uncertainty about
the election also enhanced the appeal of the lower-risk
assets.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 8/32 in price to
yield 1.78 percent, after rising as high as 1.83 percent on the
employment data.
While the solid U.S. jobs report supported expectations for
a December Federal Reserve interest rate hike, it failed to stem
losses for the U.S. dollar.
Nervousness ahead of next week's election has hit the
greenback in recent days and the dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies,
was down 0.1 pct, near a three-week low.
Gold steadied, heading for its biggest weekly rise since
mid-September as jitters over the election offset the solid
payrolls report.
Spot gold prices were little changed at $1,302.89 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Chuck Mikolajczak
in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)