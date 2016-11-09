* U.S. stocks make sharp recovery after dramatic overnight
fall
* Mexico peso pares losses after hitting lifetime low
* US Treasury yields rise
* Safe-haven gold give back ground, oil rises
(Updates with U.S. stock market open, changes byline, dateline)
By Sinead Carew
New York, Nov 9 U.S. stocks rose sharply on
Wednesday, bouncing from a dramatic overnight sell-off as
investors digested Donald Trump's surprise win in the U.S.
presidential election, though the Mexican peso was battered.
After sharp declines in U.S. stock futures overnight and in
Asian shares, equity investor panic appeared to ease but bond
investors pushed up Treasury yields as they worried Trump's
policies would ultimately weaken the dollar and hike inflation.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yields rose to more
than nine-month highs bolstered by expectations that Trump will
enact protectionist trade policies. The bond yields, which move
inversely to prices, gained more than 14 basis points, the
sharpest rise since early December. Benchmark U.S. 10-year note
yields also advanced, climbing to eight-month peaks.
The U.S. dollar was up 0.6 percent against a basket
of major currencies after falling 2 percent earlier in the day.
Trump's victory speech calmed investors who hoped his tone will
be more balanced than what they'd seen during the election
campaign, said Charles St-Arnaud, senior strategist and
economist at Nomura Securities International Inc in London.
Mexico's peso recovered some ground after falling to a
record low. The peso has been particularly vulnerable to Trump's
threats to rip up a free trade agreement with Mexico and to tax
money sent home by migrants to pay for building a border wall.
The three major U.S. stock indexes turned positive while
investors piled in to financial stocks and healthcare stocks on
hopes for less onerous regulations in those sectors than they
had feared from a Hillary Clinton presidency.
"If you take Trump's policies at face value, they are
favorable for economic growth and inflation," said David
Lefkowitz, senior equity strategist at UBS Wealth Management
Americas in New York.
He cited Trump's promises for lower taxes, infrastructure
and defense spending, less regulation and higher trade barriers,
as long as those barriers do not dent growth too much.
Investors also recalled that the market's decline after
Britain voted in June to leave the European Union was
short-lived and was ultimately seen as a buying opportunity.
But some money managers talked about near-term uncertainty
as the world waits until January's inauguration for more
concrete details of what a Trump presidency means.
"The market needs to hear more from him; they need to hear
who is going to be in the Cabinet and whether these people are
credible," Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
At 12:32 p.m. (1732 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 155.59 points, or 0.85 percent, to 18,488.33, the
S&P 500 had gained 14.36 points, or 0.67 percent, to
2,153.92 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 30.07
points, or 0.58 percent, to 5,223.55.
Pledges by Trump in his victory speech that he would forge
strong relations with other big nations helped ease some
concerns of heavy tariffs being slapped on imports to the United
States and a starkly more aggressive geopolitical attitude.
UNCERTAINTY
Emerging markets bore the brunt of the impact of Trump's
victory, with Mexico's peso still down 8 percent after
falling more than 13 percent to hit a record low overnight.
European stocks closed up 1.6 percent after having
fallen as much as 2.3 percent. In comparison the index fell 9
percent after the Brexit vote in June.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan
had ended down 2.3 percent and the Nikkei
in Tokyo closing down 5.4 percent.
In commodity markets, safe-haven gold sharply pared its
gains. It was nearly flat at $1,276.80 an ounce after climbing
as much as 4.9 percent to $1,337.40.
Oil prices recovered along with U.S. equities, with Brent
crude up 1.4 percent at $46.66 a barrel and U.S. crude
up 1.5 percent at $45.65.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Caroline
Valetkevitch, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Brettel in New
York, Marc Jones in London, and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)