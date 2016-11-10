* Tech weakness weighs on Wall Street
* Bond yields continue to rise
* Dollar strength weighs on oil, gold
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 10 A rally in major world stock
markets lost some steam on Thursday as investors reassessed
positions after a rally in the prior session, while U.S. bond
yields continued to climb on fears of a revival in inflation
under President-elect Donald Trump's fiscal policy.
Investors have quickly shifted to a focus on Trump's
priorities, including tax cuts, an increase in defense and
infrastructure spending, and bank deregulation. The expansionary
policy is expected to lead to inflation.
After a strong start, stocks in Europe reversed course and
turned negative. Europe's index of leading 300 shares
was down 0.3 percent after earlier touching a two-week high,
with utilities dropping 4 percent. Wall Street was also
off earlier highs, pulled lower by a drop in the technology
sector, which was on track for its biggest decline in
two months.
"Tech stocks aren't really in the handbook," said Art Hogan,
chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"They aren't really going to benefit from Trump's stimulus
spending on infrastructure and are sort of sitting in the
middle. They aren't part of the oversold sectors such as banks
and health nor are they high dividend paying stocks that are
getting sold off."
Banking shares in the U.S. continued to rally and
were up more than 3 percent on the session and more than 10
percent over the past four, its best four-day run in over seven
years.
Stocks on Wall Street had rallied on Wednesday following
Trump's stunning win, with companies expected to benefit from
his reflationary policies seeing the biggest climb. Bond proxy
sectors like utilities and real estate had
slumped.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 206 points, or
1.11 percent, to 18,795.69, the S&P 500 gained 6.89
points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,170.15 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 36.99 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,214.08.
The benchmark S&P index retreated after rising as much as
0.9 percent earlier in the session.
MSCI's all-country world index advanced 0.35
percent after rising as much as 0.9 percent.
Bond yields continued their ascent, amid the expectation
interest rates will rise under increased spending. Benchmark
10-year notes were last down 8/32 in price, yielding
2.0922 percent, up from 2.064 percent late on Wednesday. The
yields rose as high as 2.125 percent, the highest since
January.
The dollar also continued to strengthen and was last
up 0.28 percent at 98.782 against a basket of major currencies.
The greenback was on track for its fourth session of gains.
The strength in the dollar weighed on gold which fell
0.9 percent to $1,266.60 per ounce, on track for its third
decline in four days. The dollar rise also was a drag on oil
prices, with both Brent and U.S. crude down about 1 percent.
But copper jumped to a 16-month high of $5,714 a
tonne and was last up 3.7 percent at $5,614.50 on expectations
of a jump in infrastructure spending under a Trump presidency.
