* Italy PM Renzi to quit after heavy referendum defeat
* Europe shrugs off referendum, but Italian assets under
pressure
* U.S. Treasury yields rise, U.S. stocks helped by oil,
banks
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Dec 5 Rising oil prices bolstered U.S.
stocks on Monday while currency and bond investors shrugged off
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation, following
voters' rejection of his constitutional reforms.
U.S. Treasury yields fell in choppy trading on Monday as
investors viewed the dramatic bond market selloff following
Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win as overdone.
The Italian referendum stoked worries about Italy's
political stability and its banking system but financial markets
recovered from an initial fright with stocks, euro rebounding
and bond yields rising as investors concluded a fallout from
Renzi's resignation could be contained.
"The initial reaction was quite negative, but as we have
seen recently with other political events, risks will likely be
played out over a period of time," said Brian Daingerfield,
macro strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.
U.S. stocks rose, led by the S&P 500 energy index,
which jumped 1 percent as oil futures rose. The S&P's banking
subsector erased Friday's losses with a 1.5-percent
jump.
Also helping U.S. stocks was data showing U.S. services
sector activity hitting a one-year high in November, with a
surge in production boosting hiring.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.84 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 19,200.26, the S&P 500 gained 10.06
points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,202.01 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 43.15 points, or 0.82 percent, to 5,298.81.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was down
0.5 basis point at 2.385 percent, while the 30-year bond yield
US30YT=RR was 1 basis point lower at 3.051 percent.
While Italy's 'no' vote was anticipated, the crushing margin
of Renzi's defeat - 59 percent to 41 percent - stirred alarm
among investors in Italian stock markets.
Milan's main bourse ended down 0.2 percent after falling as
much as 2 percent. Italian financials shed 2.2 percent
as a 5-billion euro rescue plan for Monte dei Paschi
di Siena hung by a thread.
European markets took some encouragement from a sound defeat
in Austria's presidential election of a far-right candidate by a
pro-European despite forecasts of a tight race.
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard
Financial in New York, said that the euro's strength will likely
not be sustainable as speculators look to profit from political
instability in Italy as it decides on its next Prime Minister.
"The victory in Austria by the green party may have lent
support for the euro," he said. "This calm before the storm will
shortly be challenged by another wave of speculation."
The euro rose 1 percent against the dollar to levels not
seen since Nov. 15. It had hit a 20-month low of $1.0503
earlier in the day. The dollar index,, which tracks the
greenback against a basket of six global peers, was down 0.7
percent at 100.03.
Europe's FTSEuroFirst index of leading 300 shares
ended up 0.6 percent and Germany's DAX rose 1.6
percent.
In oil futures, Brent crude continued its rally
after last week's historic OPEC production. It rose above $55 a
barrel for the first time since July last year before paring
gains to trade up 32 cents at $54.78. West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude traded down 12 cents, at $51.56 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong in New York, Jamie
McGeever in London; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick
Zieminski)