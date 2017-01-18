* Dollar recovers ground after five straight daily declines
* S&P 500 index edges up, U.S. Treasury yields rise
* Oil falls, dragging energy stocks down
(Updates with late afternoon trading, adds commentary)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The U.S. dollar edged higher
and stocks gained ground on Wednesday after the top U.S.
monetary policy official spoke, but investors voiced caution
over how U.S. policy will develop under Donald Trump's
presidency two days before his inauguration.
Oil futures tumbled, dragging down the energy sector index,
which was one of the biggest weights on the S&P 500. U.S.
Treasury yields rose after remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve chair
Janet Yellen were released and after U.S. inflation data.
While Wall Street has been betting on Trump's promises of
lower taxes, lighter regulation and fiscal spending, some
investors have hit the pause button before he takes office on
Friday. While many are waiting for clarity on his policy plans,
others are holding out for more fourth-quarter earnings reports.
"The market's kind of treading water. We're in a tight
narrow range here and we haven't really busted out of the range
in a while," said John Canally, investment strategist and
economist for LPL Financial in Boston. "Once the earnings season
heats up, once we get past the inauguration, maybe you'll get
some sort of movement once companies start to give guidance."
At 3:29 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 34.3 points, or 0.17 percent, to 19,792.47, the S&P 500
had gained 1.22 points, or 0.053794 percent, to 2,269.11
and the Nasdaq Composite had added 7.20 points, or 0.13
percent, to 5,545.92.
The U.S. dollar was up 0.9 percent against a basket
of major currencies. It hit a nearly six-week low the previous
day after Trump complained that dollar strength was hurting
trade relations with China.
"We went a bit far on dollar weakness yesterday, so it's
natural to have a correction once in a while (but) the downward
trend is intact," said UBS currency strategist Daniel Trum in
Zurich.
"Markets are finally becoming aware of the potential
negative effect of Trump's policies on the U.S. dollar - at the
beginning we had lots of positive sentiment ... but now we see
that the focus is shifting more toward potential trade disputes
and potential difficulties in Trump implementing his policies."
U.S. Treasury yields hit session highs with 10-year note
yields rising to 2.4 percent after the U.S. Fed's Yellen said it
"makes sense" to gradually raise interest rates.
"Waiting too long to begin moving toward the neutral rate
could risk a nasty surprise down the road - either too much
inflation, financial instability, or both," Yellen said in
remarks prepared for delivery to the Commonwealth Club of
California in San Francisco.
Safe havens for capital have been in demand, but gold
, already down on the inflation data and dollar strength,
fell further after Yellen's remarks were released. The precious
metal was last down 1.1 percent to $1,202.61 per ounce, erasing
much of the previous day's gains. It had risen for seven
sessions.
Oil prices fell on dollar strength and expectations U.S.
producers would boost output, while OPEC signaled a global
supply-reduction deal would shrink the oil surplus. Brent
futures settled down 2.8 percent at $53.92 per barrel
and U.S. crude settled down 2.7 percent at $51.08.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin, Chuck Mikolajczak and
Karen Brettell in New York and Patrick Graham in London; Editing
by Nick Zieminski and Peter Cooney)