* Trump's protectionist comments boost safe-haven assets
* U.S. stock fall as investors turn defensive
* U.S. yields slip before debt supply on Trump trade stance
* Dollar sinks to 7-week low on Trump uncertainty
* Oil dips, signs of U.S. output rise offset OPEC-led cuts
(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Jan 23 The U.S. dollar fell to a
seven-week low against a basket of key world currencies on
Monday and global stock markets slipped amid investor concerns
over protectionist rhetoric by U.S. President Donald Trump.
U.S. Treasury yields dipped and gold rallied as demand for
safe-haven assets was boosted by Trump's stance on trade.
On Monday, Trump told U.S. manufacturing executives he would
impose a hefty border tax on firms that import products into the
United States after moving American factories overseas.
He also formally withdrew the United States from the
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.
Fears of a protectionist White House, and scant details on
proposed tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation,
have prompted some investors to reassess the level of possible
future government stimulus to bolster the U.S. economy.
"Given that the President's first order of business is
challenging trade deals, it has probably caught a number of
optimistic investors off balance," said Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
"Investors were positioning for tax cuts and regulatory roll
backs out of the gate. Perhaps they are impatient but they are
certainly disappointed."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major rivals, was down 0.59 percent at 100.15.
The safe-haven yen has been the main beneficiary of
recent U.S. political uncertainty, rising for a second session
against the dollar.
MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in
46 countries, was little changed. The index found little support
from Wall Street as the S&P 500 was on track for its worst
session of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.3 points, or
0.24 percent, to 19,779.95, the S&P 500 lost 8.07 points,
or 0.36 percent, to 2,263.24 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 7.64 points, or 0.14 percent, to 5,547.70.
Among individual stock movers, shares in Qualcomm Inc
dived almost 15 percent after it was sued by Apple
on Friday.
European shares fell, weighed down by banks, oil stocks and
a fall in Fingerprint Cards after the firm's former
CEO and a board member were arrested.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.48 percent at 1,425.49, its lowest close this year.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasury yields slipped ahead of $88
billion in government debt supply this week as investor jitters
over Trump's tough stance on trade spurred safe-haven demand for
bonds.
The U.S. 10-year note was up 18/32 in price to
yield 2.403 percent, down from a yield of 2.467 percent late on
Friday.
Oil prices eased as signs of a strong recovery in U.S.
drilling largely overshadowed news that OPEC and non-OPEC
producers were on track to meet output reduction goals.
Brent crude settled down 26 cents, or 0.47 percent,
at $55.23 a barrel, and U.S. crude settled down 47 cents,
or 0.88 percent, at $52.75.
Gold rose to the highest in two months as uncertainty over
Trump's economic policies led investors to reach for safe-haven
assets.
Spot gold was up 0.57 percent to $1,216.41 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Chuck Mikolajczak;
Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)