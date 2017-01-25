* Reflationary 'Trump trades' back on
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling
jumps
* Oil slips on rising U.S. inventories, market awaits EIA
data
(Adds close of European markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial
Average traded above 20,000 for the first time and world stocks
hit 19-month highs on Wednesday on strong Japanese trade data,
stellar European corporate results and investor enthusiasm over
U.S. President Donald Trump.
The president's signing of numerous executive orders since
his inauguration last Friday has reignited a rally that began
after his election victory in November. Trump marked the
milestone with a tweet: "Great!#Dow20K".
Other U.S. benchmark stock indexes, including the S&P 500
and the Nasdaq Composite, also extended their
post-election gains into record-high territory.
Investors said crossing the Dow 20,000 mark was just a
number, but still nice to have.
"There are no magic numbers but we like to pretend that
there are," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at
Wells Fargo Asset Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
The occasion was "like watching your odometer cross over
100,000 or peeking up at the clock and noticing that it's
exactly noon," he said.
Thomas Roth, head of U.S. Treasury Trading at MUFG
Securities in New York, said the milestone reflects a belief
that the pledge to cut taxes and regulation while stimulating
the economy will be more business friendly and grow profits.
"While the Dow hitting 20,000 is one of the least meaningful
data points on my screen, it does suggest that the equity rally
is pretty broad-based," said Michael Purves, chief global
strategist at Weeden & Co in New York.
The Dow came within a point of 20,000 on Jan. 6 as investors
banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts from the new Trump
administration.
The renewed focus on Trump's policies to reflate the U.S.
economy didn't excite the bond and currency markets, however.
U.S. yields only inched up and the dollar fell across the board,
particularly against a resurgent British pound.
MSCI's global share index rose 0.68 percent to 435.66
, its highest since June 2015.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.02 points,
or 0.67 percent, to 20,045.73, the S&P 500 gained 13.34
points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,293.41 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 38.47 points, or 0.69 percent, to 5,639.43.
The post-election rally on Wall Street had tempered in
recent days as investors fretted about the White House's trade
protection pronouncements.
The Dow's move since Nov. 22, when it first closed above
19,000, has been spearheaded by financial stocks, with Goldman
Sachs and JPMorgan together accounting for about
20 percent of the gain.
The two banks have benefited as investors bet Trump's
expected fiscal stimulus will trigger inflation and stoke a rise
in interest rates.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional
shares closed up 1.37 percent. Germany's DAX
rose 1.8 percent to a fresh 18-month high, while France's CAC 40
Index rose 1 percent.
Earlier in Tokyo, the Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent,
buoyed by data showing Japanese exports rose for the first time
in 15 months in December, a positive sign for the economy even
as talk of U.S. protectionism clouds the outlook.
DOLLAR DOWN
Global bond yields rose as Trump shifted his focus back to
growth initiatives including a promise of corporate tax breaks
to fuel U.S. investment, after focusing on protectionism in his
first few days in office.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
rose to 2.506 percent, with prices falling 9/32.
European yields rose further. Germany's 10-year Bund yield
hit a six-week high of 0.39 percent and France's
benchmark 10-year yield hit a one-year high of 0.97 percent
. Bond prices were weighed down by the rally in
stocks and new debt supply.
In currencies, the dollar failed to carry on its upward
momentum from Tuesday.
Lingering concerns about growing protectionism and the
potential negative effects on global trade and growth remained
close to the surface. In this environment, the outlook for the
Federal Reserve is murky.
The dollar fell 0.15 percent to 113.61 yen, and 0.36
percent against a basket of currencies. The euro was up
at $1.0734, shrugging off a surprise fall in German
business morale this month.
Brent futures were last little changed at $55.46 per
barrel after rising 0.4 percent overnight.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
James Dalgleish)