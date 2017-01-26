* World stocks index near record high; Dow above 20,000
* Dollar rebounds from 7-week low; gold down
* U.S. Treasury debt yields fall after solid 7-year sale
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains
(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Jan 26 A key index of global equity
markets held near a record high on Thursday, supported by
mergers and acquisitions, strong corporate earnings and investor
optimism spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for new
public spending.
The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low as investor
demand improved with higher global bond yields and stable stock
markets. The return of risk appetite in the
financial market boosted oil prices.
MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in
46 countries, was little changed and just 2 percent off its
record high hit in April 2015. The index was boosted by strength
in Asian and European shares.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average held well
above the 20,000 level after breaching the milestone on
Wednesday, buoyed by optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's
pro-growth initiatives and solid earnings.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit record levels
immediately after the open, before easing off their highs to
trade little changed on the day.
Early fourth-quarter earnings have boosted sentiment and are
now expected to show growth of 7 percent, their biggest increase
in two years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"It is going to be so important to see these earnings come
in at or above expectations," said Tim Dreiling, senior
Portfolio Manager at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in
Kansas City.
Tech giants Intel, Alphabet, Microsoft
and coffee chain Starbucks are scheduled to
report results after market close.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.28 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 20,111.79, the S&P 500 lost 0.29
points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,298.08 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 3.27 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,659.61.
Qualcomm weighed on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
The chipmaker fell 5.7 percent after posting a
lower-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue.
European shares climbed to a one-year high supported by
merger and acquisition-related optimism. Johnson &
Johnson's $30-billion deal to buy Actelion
lifted shares in the Swiss biotech firm.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.21 percent at 1,451.12.
The dollar gained against a basket of major currencies as
the greenback played catch-up with the recent rally in stocks.
"The impression ... is that the Trump reflation trade may be
getting back on track," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist,
at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six other major currencies, was up 0.47
percent at 100.5.
The Mexican peso weakened after Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto scrapped plans to meet Trump next week after the U.S.
president tweeted Mexico should cancel the meeting if it was not
prepared to pay for his proposed border wall.
The firmer U.S. dollar pushed gold to a two-week low but
expectations that the greenback's climb may be running out of
steam helped limit losses.
Spot gold was down 0.95 percent to $1,188.8 an ounce.
U.S. Treasury yields turned lower as solid investor demand
at a $28 billion auction of seven-year government debt rekindled
demand for the sector.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 4/32 in price to
yield 2.510 percent, down from 2.523 percent late on Wednesday.
Oil prices jumped 2 percent, boosted by the ongoing rally in
the U.S. stock market, although gains in crude futures were
capped by plentiful supplies and bulging inventories despite
efforts by producers to cut output.
Brent crude settled up $1.16, or 2.1 percent, at
$56.24 a barrel, and U.S. crude settled up $1.03, or 2
percent, at $53.78.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Nick Zieminski)