* Dollar hits lowest since mid-November

* U.S. stocks dip on uncertain outlook from Fed

* BOE keeps rates unchanged, sinking sterling

* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quotes, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Feb 2 The dollar fell on Thursday to its lowest since mid-November and world equity markets were little changed after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hint on its next interest rate hike and aggressive language from the Trump administration kept investors focused on geopolitical risk.

On Wall Street, stock indexes were little changed as bank stocks fell after the Fed's minimal guidance on future rate hikes, but consumer staples such as Philip Morris outperformed with a jump of 3 percent on rosy results.

A gauge of major global bourses was up slightly.

The Fed left overnight interest rates unchanged after policymaking meetings this week even as it painted an upbeat picture of the economy.

The U.S. central bank gave no firm signal of a hike in March as it waits to see the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies, adding to uncertainty triggered by his recent comments and decisions.

"The Fed is concerned that the unraveling of trade deals could be very negative to the economy," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

"You could have improving earnings and good news on the economy, but that is getting overshadowed by the 'worry trade' with investors taking on a wait-and-see attitude."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.14 points, or 0.07 percent, to 19,905.08, the S&P 500 gained 2.63 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,282.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.07 points, or 0.16 percent, to 5,651.72.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against six world currencies, fell to 99.233, its lowest since Nov. 14.

"You have the broader story around Trump's incessant combative approach to international relations, and very little news on pro-growth, pro-business stuff like taxes and infrastructure," Richard Franulovich, a senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp.

"That is hurting the dollar because it's triggering people to pare back their reflation bets on the U.S."

The uncertainty over Trump's policies and the Fed's next move pushed U.S. Treasury prices higher by raising the safe-asset appeal of U.S. debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.45 percent.

Data on Thursday was mixed. U.S. worker productivity slowed in the fourth quarter, leading to the smallest annual increase in five years.

Investors are next looking to Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for an indication of the economy's health.

Britain's pound fell against the dollar and euro after the Bank of England, while raising its forecast for British growth this year, kept policy unchanged and said rates could go either way depending on the economic outlook.

BOE Governor Mark Carney said the revised growth forecast did not mean Britain's vote to leave the European Union would be without consequences. He added an overshoot in UK inflation had been entirely due to sterling's fall since the June vote.

European stocks were left flat-footed as disappointing company results, including a $7.5 billion fine for wrongdoing for Deutsche Bank sent its shares down more than 5 percent.

Pan-European stock indexes edged lower while London's FTSE 100 rose half a percent.

Earlier, Asian shares ex-Japan hit their highest since mid-October as Korea's markets climbed to their best level since July 2015.

Oil prices slipped, with Brent crude futures down 41 cents to $56.39 a barrel after nearing its peak of the year.

Copper fell more than 1 percent to $5,882 a tonne. Safe-haven gold, however, hit its highest since mid-November as the dollar weakened. Gold last traded up 1 percent at $1,220 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham, Dhara Ranasinghe and Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)