* Global stocks retreat from record highs
* Bank, energy stocks weigh on Wall Street
* Investors await substantive policy update from Trump
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Stocks on major world markets
retreated on Friday in the wake of consecutive sessions of
record highs, as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President
Donald Trump's tax and trade policies.
Despite the decline, the MSCI All-Country World index
remained on track for its fourth straight week
of gains, its longest winning streak in a nearly a year, after
rising to a record high on Thursday on positive signs of global
economic growth.
Wall Street was lower for a second straight day as
financial stocks, down 0.3 percent, and the energy
sector, off 0.8 percent, weighed on equities. Banks had
provided a boost earlier in the week when U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen gave testimony that appeared to open the door
for a rate hike in March.
Markets have also been supported by expectations of concrete
fiscal plans from the Trump administration, which vowed last
week to announce a tax reform plan in the coming weeks. The S&P
500 has not registered a decline of 1 percent or more since
October 11.
"Expectations were pretty high for the stimulus package and
the tax cut package," said David Schiegoleit managing director
at U.S. Bank Private Client Reserve in Los Angeles.
"When expectation meets reality, that is when the market
adjusts."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.6 points, or
0.31 percent, to 20,556.17, the S&P 500 lost 3.55 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 2,343.67 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 7.08 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,821.98.
U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day
holiday.
European stocks edged higher as a surge in Unilever
shares offset a decline in banking and mining stocks.
MSCI's benchmark global equity index lost 0.29 percent to
443.22 points, retreating from a record high of 444.94 on
Thursday. Europe's index of leading 300 stocks closed
0.04 percent higher.
The dollar, up 0.5 percent, improved versus most
peers with the exception of the yen, leaving it little changed
on the week following Yellen's mildly hawkish view and
surprisingly strong U.S. data on retail sales and consumer
prices.
The yen rose against major currencies. Concerns about
the upcoming French elections and a lack of movement in fiscal
changes in the United States stoked safe-haven demand for the
Japanese currency.
U.S. Treasury prices gained as concerns over the French
election and weak data in Britain added to risk aversion,
hurting stock markets and boosting demand for safe-haven U.S.
debt.
"We have French elections, which could kind of throw things
for a loop here. That is starting to poke up in the market
talking circles," said Schiegoleit.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 9/32 in
price to yield 2.42 percent, down from 2.45 percent late on
Thursday, after touching a one-week low of 2.4.
Oil slipped, pressured by oversupply concerns and the
stronger dollar, while expectations that an oil output cut by
producers might eventually balance the market helped to underpin
prices.
Brent crude lost 0.2 percent to $55.55 while U.S.
crude declined 0.4 percent to $53.17 a barrel.
