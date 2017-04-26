* Strong earnings, prospect of U.S. tax cuts drive world
stocks
* Greenback strengthens against Canadian dollar, Mexican
peso
* Euro retreats after gains spurred by French vote
(Updates with close of European markets, adds detail on
Canadian and Mexican currencies and stocks)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 26 Equities in major markets
climbed on Wednesday as U.S. shares rose on strong earnings and
potential tax cuts, while the dollar strengthened against the
Mexican peso on the possibility of a U.S. withdrawal from the
North American Free Trade Agreement.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who is leading U.S.
President Donald Trump's effort to craft a tax package that can
pass Congress, described the plan as the "the biggest tax cut"
in U.S. history and said he hoped it would attract broad
support.
"Expectations kind of sagged back to pre-election levels and
now this tax rhetoric is rekindling investor optimism," said
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in
Chicago.
"Whether or not these plans come to pass is difficult to
say. It is certainly not going to happen quickly."
Thermo Fisher Electron, up 5.1 percent, and Edwards
Lifesciences, up 9.8 percent, were among the biggest
boosts to the benchmark S&P 500 index after results.
The U.S. dollar strengthened against both the Mexican peso
and Canadian dollar after a draft executive order to withdraw
the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement
is under consideration, a senior Trump administration official
said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report from Politico.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.82 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 21,041.94, the S&P 500 gained 5.75
points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,394.36 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.52 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,035.01.
The U.S. dollar gained 1.87 percent versus the Mexican peso
at 19.20 per dollar. The greenback rose 0.25 percent versus the
Canadian dollar at 1.36.
The main Mexican and Canadian share indexes
were both lower.
European shares are at 20-month highs after a three-day
rally sparked by centrist Emmanuel Macron's win in the first
round of French presidential elections, which considerably
lessened the risk of a French exit from the single currency.
Higher-than-expected earnings have also supported gains.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4
percent, after touching its highest level since August 2015.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.12 percent after hitting a high of
457.45, to set a record for a third straight session.
Overall, first-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies were
expected to rise 5.5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data. In comparison, S&P 500 companies in the U.S. are expected
to show 11.4-percent earnings growth expected for the quarter.
The euro euro was down 0.45 percent to $1.0876
after strengthening by more than 2 percent in the prior two
sessions in the wake of the first round of French elections.
The threat of a U.S. government shutdown this weekend also
receded after Trump backed away from demanding that Congress
include funding for his planned border wall with Mexico in a
spending bill.
U.S. Treasury prices were little changed ahead of the tax
announcement after paring steep losses sustained in the last few
sessions. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in
price to yield 2.3269 percent, from 2.329 percent late on
Tuesday.
Investors were also looking ahead to Thursday's policy
meeting of the European Central Bank.
While no changes are expected, policymakers see scope for
sending a small signal in June towards reducing monetary
stimulus, according to sources, another factor underpinning the
single currency.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)