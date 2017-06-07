* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written
testimony
* European bank shares rise after Santander rescues rival
Popular
* All eyes on "Triple Threat Thursday"
* Oil plunges after supply data
* Euro hit by report ECB may cut inflation outlook
(Recasts with Comey statement; updates throughout)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks and Treasury yields
rose on Wednesday after the release of written testimony from
ex-FBI chief James Comey, with investors looking ahead to his
U.S. Senate appearance on Thursday, the same day as a British
parliamentary vote and a European Central Bank meeting.
A smoothly-executed rescue of Spain's Banco Popular lifted
bank stocks in Europe, while oil prices suffered a steep slide
after the U.S. government reported an unexpected increase in
crude and gasoline inventories.
U.S. light crude was last down 4.7 percent to $45.94
per barrel, with Brent 3.75 percent lower at $48.24.
Struggling Banco Popular was absorbed by Spain's biggest
bank Santander for a nominal 1 euro, the first use of a
regime to deal with failing banks adopted after the 2008
financial crisis.
The success of the process pushed shares in many major banks
higher, supporting a recovery for Madrid's stock market
that lost steam later in the day.
European banking shares closed up 0.87 percent.
"The market has taken Banco Popular as positive news because
essentially this is not a bankruptcy but a sort of rescue, even
if its subordinated bondholders have been sharply hit," said
Giuseppe Sersale, a fund manager at Anthilia Capital in Milan.
The bank rescue does, however, underline the risks to
growth, banking and government debt burdens that are likely to
delay a major switch in language and policy direction by the ECB
at its meeting on Thursday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.08
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.04 percent.
The euro turned shaky after reports suggested the ECB
would lower its inflation targets. It was last down 0.15 percent
to $1.126.
"Maybe tomorrow's ECB meeting sees nothing but platitudes
and disappoints a market that is getting ahead of itself," said
Societe Generale analyst Kit Juckes.
"But (for us) that would be a huge euro buying opportunity,
because ECB normalisation is coming. And when it does, the euro
simply won't be able to sustain undervalued levels for long."
The ECB meeting is one of three events that ING currency
strategist Viraj Patel said had been dubbed 'Triple Threat
Thursday,' an event-filled day that could send global markets on
a bumpy ride.
Also on Thursday will be a surprisingly closely-fought
British election and U.S. Senate testimony from Comey, the
former FBI chief fired by President Donald Trump.
In a written statement posted on the web on Wednesday, Comey
said Trump asked him to back off from a probe into former
national security advisor Michael Flynn and told Comey, "I need
loyalty. I expect loyalty."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.32 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 21,177.55, the S&P 500 gained 3.35
points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,432.68 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 14.78 points, or 0.24 percent, to 6,289.84.
"I don’t see anything in it that will lead to an imminent
impeachment. We are not learning anything new. The market
doesn’t see it as any worse than what we know right now. There
is nothing criminal," said Gene Tannuzzo, senior portfolio
manager at Columbia Threadneedle in Minneapolis.
Any damaging revelations in Comey's testimony could take the
wind out of his plans to roll back regulations and overhaul the
tax system - an agenda that had sent the dollar to 14-year highs
earlier this year.
Treasury 30-year, 10-year and 2-year benchmark yields
hit session highs after the
release of Comey's written testimony.
