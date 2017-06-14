(Updates with U.S. markets' closing levels)
* Fed lifts rates as expected
* Gasoline buildup takes down crude oil prices
* Treasury yields lower on the day
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while
the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
A slide in technology stocks weighed on the Nasdaq and S&P
500 as investors worried about the pace of economic growth after
the rate increase and weaker-than-expected inflation data.
The U.S. central bank lifted the benchmark lending rate by a
quarter percentage point and announced it would begin cutting
its huge holdings of bonds and securities this year.
Its policy-setting committee also indicated the economy has
been expanding moderately, and that it viewed a recent softness
in inflation as transitory, according to a statement following a
two-day meeting.
Though they remained lower on the day, U.S. Treasury yields
pared declines, with traders citing the hawkish tone of the
statement. Data earlier Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices
unexpectedly fell in May, suggesting a softening in domestic
demand.
The U.S. yield curve flattened, with the difference between
short-dated two-year Treasury yields and benchmark 10-year
yields narrowing to a difference of 78.58 basis points
, the smallest since Sept. 9.
"It just looks like the Fed is sticking to their story and
the market remains highly skeptical that the Fed is going to be
able to deliver just based upon underlying data. I would think
that at some point the market is going to be pricing in even
greater risks that the Fed might be moving too quickly," said
Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short rates strategy at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in New York.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 23/32
in price to yield 2.1273 percent, from 2.207 percent late on
Tuesday.
The dollar index was last down 0.06 percent, with the
euro unchanged at $1.1214.
OIL TUMBLES
Crude oil prices fell sharply following an unexpectedly
large buildup in gasoline stocks. That weighed heavily on U.S.
energy sector shares, which contributed to the S&P 500's
decline.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 46.09 points,
or 0.22 percent, to end at 21,374.56, the S&P 500 lost
2.43 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,437.92 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 25.48 points, or 0.41 percent, to
6,194.89.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.35
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.12 percent.
U.S. crude fell 3.7 percent to settle at $44.73 per
barrel and Brent settled at $47.00, down 3.5
percent.
Gold turned negative after the Fed rate increase. Spot gold
fell 0.2 percent at $1,263.03 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Sam Forgione and Scott
DiSavino in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and James
Dalgleish)