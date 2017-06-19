* Tech, retail bounce from selloff
* Oil steadies after four-week slump
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 19 World stock markets climbed on
Monday as technology and retail stocks rebounded from recent
weakness and U.S. Treasury yields rose in the wake of hawkish
comments from a Federal Reserve official.
The tech sector, up 1.4 percent, pushed equity
indexes on Wall Street higher, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting
intraday records. The group had fallen 3.4 percent over the past
two weeks.
"You could argue that tech got a little overheated, so
people took some profits and perhaps the selloff was a little
deep, but it wasn’t that deep, that’s the thing," said Randy
Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"It was easily justified giving how far they had outrun, but
I can’t believe it was as short-lived."
Retailers in Europe, closed up 0.8 percent, and in
the U.S. gained 0.8 percent, recouping some losses that
were triggered on Friday by news of Amazon's $13.7
billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods Market.
It was Amazon's first major brick-and-mortar acquisition in
the sector and already-struggling retailers were hit hard by the
prospect of having a well-known disruptor as a competitor.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.41 points,
or 0.51 percent, to 21,492.69, the S&P 500 gained 16.04
points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,449.19 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 76.13 points, or 1.24 percent, to 6,227.89.
A 1.2 percent gain in Europe's banks also boosted
European shares in the wake of broker upgrades for Credit Suisse
.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.87
percent and MSCI's gauge of stock markets across the globe
gained 0.56 percent.
DUDLEY COMMENTS
The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields moved higher after
comments from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley
that reinforced expectations the central bank will continue on
its path of tightening monetary policy.
The dollar index, tracking the greenback against a
basket of key currencies, rose 0.37 percent, with the euro
down 0.44 percent to $1.1148.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 8/32 in price
to yield 2.1827 percent, from 2.157 percent late on Friday.
The Fed raised rates last week and said it would begin
cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year.
The stronger dollar weighed on gold prices, but losses were
curbed by uncertainty as talks commenced on the terms of
Britain's departure from the European Union.
Britain's negotiators were in Brussels seeking a "new, deep
and special partnership with the European Union" on Monday as
talks on the unprecedented British withdrawal from the bloc
finally got under way.
Oil prices gave up early gains and turned negative as rising
production in the United States, Libya and Nigeria have foiled
an OPEC-led effort to support the market by cutting production.
U.S. crude fell 1.41 percent to $44.11 per barrel
and Brent was last at $46.81, down 1.18 percent on the
day.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)