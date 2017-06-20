* Oil dives about 2 percent
* Dow, S&P 500 retreat from record levels
* Comments from Fed officials lift U.S. dollar
(Updates with U.S. market close)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 20 World stock markets fell on
Tuesday as a drop in oil prices weighed on the energy sector,
while hawkish comments from several U.S. Federal Reserve
officials pushed the U.S. dollar to a one-month high.
Oil fell about 2 percent, with Brent settling at seven-month
lows and U.S. crude at its cheapest since September, after
increased supply from several key producers overshadowed high
compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a deal to cut
global output.
That slide weighed down energy stocks on Wall Street and in
Europe. The S&P energy index dropped 1.3 percent as the
worst performing of the 11 major S&P sectors and Europe's oil
and gas sector slumped 2.2 percent.
"People really thought $45 to $55 was kind of the range of
oil, but it is getting weaker and weaker and U.S. producers are
getting more and more efficient," said Ken Polcari, director of
the NYSE floor division at O’Neil Securities in New York
"So if that is the case, they are going to keep pumping."
U.S. crude settled down 2.2 percent at $43.23 per
barrel and Brent settled 1.9 percent lower at $46.02.
The drop put U.S. crude in a bear market, traditionally
defined as a drop of more than 20 percent from a recent high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.85 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 21,467.14, the S&P 500 lost 16.43
points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,437.03 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 50.98 points, or 0.82 percent, to 6,188.03.
The Dow and benchmark S&P 500 hit fresh records on Monday,
buoyed by a rebound in the tech sector.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.66
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.69 percent.
The U.S. dollar strengthened for a second day, hitting a
one-month high of 97.871 against a basket of major currencies as
Federal Reserve officials maintained a hawkish tone on hiking
interest rates.
On Monday, New York Fed President William Dudley said
halting the rate-hiking cycle now would imperil the economy.
That was followed by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who
said on Tuesday the era of low interest rates in the United
States and elsewhere poses financial stability risks.
In addition, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles
Evans said he was increasingly concerned that a recent softness
in inflation is a sign the Fed will struggle to get price
pressures back to its 2 percent objective. Dallas Federal
Reserve President Robert Kaplan said the Fed needs to be careful
about raising U.S. interest rates further due to low rates on
10-year Treasuries.
The dollar index rose 0.24 percent, with the euro
down 0.2 percent to $1.1126. The greenback is up nearly 1
percent for the month.
Sterling was last trading at $1.2624, down 0.85
percent on the day. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney doused
speculation that he might soon back higher interest rates,
telling bankers on Tuesday that he first wanted to see how the
economy coped with Brexit talks in coming months.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last rose 9/32
in price to yield 2.1565 percent, down from 2.188 percent late
on Monday.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)