(Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline;
previous LONDON)
* Dollar falls after data on factory and services activity
* Weaker greenback lifts slumping oil
* Energy, housing stocks help lift Wall Street
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on
Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a
drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.
The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as
preliminary data on U.S. factory and services activities in June
fell short of analyst forecasts, stoking doubts about U.S.
economic growth for the rest of 2017.
That drop in the greenback helped crude oil pull away from
10-month lows, although prices were still set for their worst
first-half performance since 1997. On the week, both Brent and
WTI crude have lost nearly 4 percent.
"Oil is probably trying to recoup some of the losses that
they’ve had this week," said Jim Davis, regional investment
manager at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Springfield, Illinois.
U.S. crude rose 0.84 percent to $43.10 per barrel
and Brent was last at $45.64, up 0.93 percent on the
day.
The climb in crude helped lift energy stocks on Wall Street,
with the group up 0.8 percent as the best performing of
the major S&P sectors.
The U.S. dollar briefly managed to recoup some of its
declines after economic data showed new U.S. single-family home
sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an
all-time high. The PHLX housing index advanced 0.7
percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.29 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 21,411.58, the S&P 500 gained 4.95
points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,439.45 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 15.91 points, or 0.26 percent, to 6,252.60.
"The data has been mixed today and it kind of reflects what
has been going on all month and that is the economy, both
globally and in the U.S., we are expanding but the pace of
expansion is not accelerating," Davis said.
The slide in energy prices in recent weeks has worsened the
outlook for inflation, creating a problem for the world's major
central banks as they attempt to normalize interest rates after
years of ultra-loose policy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.18
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.25 percent.
The dollar index fell 0.37 percent, with the euro
up 0.44 percent to $1.1199.
The dollar peaked at a one-month high on Tuesday following
comments with a hawkish tone from Fed officials including New
York Fed President William Dudley and Boston Fed President Eric
Rosengren. But it has been stuck in a tight range since and
virtually flat on the week.
Earlier on Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard
said the central bank should wait on any further rate increases
until it is clear inflation is reliably heading to the Fed's 2
percent target.
Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell and Cleveland Fed President
Loretta Mester also are due to speak on Friday.
The lower dollar also helped boost gold prices, but the
prospect of further interest rate rises in the United States
limited gains.
Spot gold added 0.4 percent to $1,255.71 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.58 percent to $1,256.70 an
ounce.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)