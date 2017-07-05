(Updates with U.S. prices, adds comments, changes dateline;
previous LONDON)
* U.S. markets mixed after July 4 holiday
* Eyes on Federal Reserve meeting minutes
* Oil tumbles on output concerns, strong dollar
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, July 5 Oil prices retreated on
Wednesday after their longest rally in more than five years
while the dollar rose and Treasury yields were near recent peaks
ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
last meeting.
Falling oil prices put pressure on the energy sector, which
was the biggest drag on Wall Street's S&P 500 as it moved
between positive and negative territory.
U.S. Treasury yields were near multi-week or multi-month
peaks as traders expected the Fed's June meeting minutes - due
Wednesday afternoon - would reinforce a hawkish shift in global
central bank policy.
Trading was likely affected by lighter participation the day
after the U.S. July 4 Independence Day holiday and ahead of the
Fed minutes and the U.S. jobs report due on Friday, said Randy
Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"There's not a whole lot driving the market, which is why
we've seen it go both directions," he said.
At 11:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 13.03 points, or 0.06 percent, to 21,466.24, the S&P
500 had gained 1.03 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,430.04
and the Nasdaq Composite had added 25.86 points, or 0.42
percent, to 6,135.92.
Some stock investors were holding back ahead of the Fed
minutes, which could provide insight on the central bank's plans
for interest rate hikes or possible U.S. balance sheet
reduction.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a more
than seven-week high of 2.357 percent and three-year yields
hit a roughly 3-1/2-month high of 1.598 percent in
morning U.S. trading.
"The central banks all seem to be in agreement in kind of a
hawkish signaling," said John Herrmann, director of interest
rates strategy at MUFG Securities in New York.
Analysts said yields remained near their recent highs due to
the possibility that Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report
would show a jump in jobs growth in June, which would also push
yields higher.
The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies
and was last up 0.16 percent as currency traders awaited
clues on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.
U.S. WTI crude futures were down 3.5 percent at
$45.41 a barrel after climbing for eight straight sessions to
Monday as higher OPEC exports and a stronger dollar turned
sentiment more bearish. Benchmark Brent crude futures
were down almost 3 percent, at $48.15 a barrel.
"If you see oil dip from here and head below the mid-$40
range, it'll drag the (stock) market, said Schwab's Frederick.
"It's right on the threshold where if it goes lower, it'll hurt
the market."
The South African Rand fell 1.8 percent against the
dollar after reports the ruling African National Congress party
agreed the central bank should be nationalized and President
Jacob Zuma said land expropriation without compensation should
be allowed where "necessary and unavoidable."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.2 percent, erasing some of Tuesday's
losses, when North Korea fired a missile into Japanese waters.
MSCI's all world share index, however, was flat
on the day.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Additional reporting by Sam
Forgione and Richard Leong in New York, Patrick Graham in
London; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Dan Grebler)